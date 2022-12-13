Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Gwinnett County correctional officer, police said Fri...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Gwinnett SWAT arrest suspect in the murder of senior correctional officer
(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 16, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police announced an arrest in the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County SWAT Team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, of Dacula at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. He was arrested in Lithonia, Ga. and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party
Nearly two weeks after a fatal shooting outside a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of local high schoolers, police have shared security video of the suspect.
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
fox5atlanta.com
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have...
fox5atlanta.com
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man ‘caught in the crossfire’ in DeKalb County gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was “caught in the crossfire” during a gas station shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive...
Porch pirate arrested for stealing holiday packages from several Ga. houses, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County man is in custody after stealing packages off of porches across the county, according to deputies. Deputies say James William Ford, 39, nabbed holiday packages off of doorsteps in West Jackson, Hoschton, Pendergrass and Jefferson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Funeral, visitation set for Gwinnett correctional officer shot on the way to work
Three entities were most important to Scott Riner: God, country and family....
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot near SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA - Police went to a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday to investigate what led up to a man being shot. Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Oakland Lane after someone reported a person shot. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man...
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Wigs and money stolen from a home; shots fired; cables brought down by truck and traffic stops result in arrests
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop –...
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
Monroe Local News
Cold case: Do you have the information to help solve a 1980 Walton County homicide
Each month as part of The Tribune’s public records section the newspaper will be working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to report on unsolved cases. This is shared from the series. On June 13, 1980, Monroe resident Ralph Ramey and several other individuals were present at a...
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
