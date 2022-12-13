Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Brrrrr! Winter in the Bighorn Basin to Start with Negative High Temps and Significant Snow
Wyomingites must brace themselves for temperatures as low as 50 below zero this week, while the Bighorn Basin can expect a full day of snow before the worst of the cold weather hits. Winter 2022-2023 is determined to make a big impression during its first week. Unfortunately, all of Wyoming...
mybighornbasin.com
SBE Conducts Audit Workshop for Math & Science Standards
As a starting point for a rigorous examination of the current K-12 standards, the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) recently convened critical stakeholders from across the state to conduct an audit in math and science content areas. At its October meeting, the board approved a resolution to address the...
