GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail for killing his roommate over a broken microwave on Tuesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called out to a home in Golden Valley, which is southwest of Kingman, on Wednesday, where they found 73-year-old Everett Yates dead after being shot. His roommate, 73-year-old Robert Hoenshell, Jr., was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Deputies said they later learned the two had a fight a day earlier over a damaged microwave and that Hoenshell admitted to shooting Yates while he was asleep. An investigation is ongoing.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO