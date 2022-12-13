ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Mohave Daily News

Trout don't seem to mind the colder weather

BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout don't mind the colder weather. Neither do some fishermen who go after the stocked fish in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. "We are getting a great mix of rainbow trout from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said.
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus gave away new toys for free to local kids.

Sources: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: Residence in the neighborhood off of Bailey Avenue we’re awaken to motorcycles, sirens and cheers as members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2599, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus greeted kids and their families to new toys on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Body found near BHC identified

BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Six-vehicle collision in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A wayward Peterbilt tractor trailer rig crashed into five other vehicles in Lake Havasu City at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, December 8. A Police Department news release said the truck was northbound on Highway 95 and struck the northbound vehicles just south of the Oro Grande Boulevard intersection.
Mohave Daily News

Two foxes test positive for rabies in Hualapai Mountains

KINGMAN — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising residents and outdoor enthusiasts in the Hualapai Mountains to take precautions for themselves, their pets and their livestock after two foxes recently tested positive for rabies. The exact locations where the infected animals were not disclosed. "Residents and visitors...
AZFamily

Man kills roommate over broken microwave in Mohave County, deputies say

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail for killing his roommate over a broken microwave on Tuesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called out to a home in Golden Valley, which is southwest of Kingman, on Wednesday, where they found 73-year-old Everett Yates dead after being shot. His roommate, 73-year-old Robert Hoenshell, Jr., was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Deputies said they later learned the two had a fight a day earlier over a damaged microwave and that Hoenshell admitted to shooting Yates while he was asleep. An investigation is ongoing.
thestandardnewspaper.online

NAFD presents annual awards￼

KINGMAN – On December 10, at the Northern Arizona Fire Districts Christmas party, annual awards were presented. The following recipients were presented with plaques. Fire Chiefs Award, Asst Chief Don Dallman; Officer of the Year, Captain Ron Hood; Firefighter of the Year, Treyton Dupee; Paramedic of the Year, Battalion chief Kenneth Cameron; EMT of the Year, Captain Anthony Mandujano; Company of the Year, A-Shift – Captain Kimber and Captain Stocker; Support Services of the Year, Mike Sodaro; Support Services of the Year, Bill Bressler.
Mohave Daily News

Kingman woman sentenced for helping murder suspect

KINGMAN — A Kingman woman was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aiding a murder suspect who later committed suicide. Brittany Ann Conkling, 24, pleaded guilty in November to hindering prosecution by helping Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, during police pursuit near Yucca in October.
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected

Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
8newsnow.com

Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
