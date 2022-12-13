ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Monroe Local News

Local family loses husband and father in fatal fire in neighboring Morgan County Friday

MORGAN COUNTY, GA (Dec. 18, 2022) – A house fire in Bostwick Friday night resulted in the death of of a husband and father of two. According to a post by Oconee County Fire Rescue at 9:06 p.m. on Dec. 16, crews were providing mutual aid for Morgan County Fire Rescue on a residential structure fire in the 6000 block of Bostwick Highway. It was later reported by friends and family of Amanda Slaton Hawk that her husband, Thomas, had perished in the fire and her son, Eric, had been transported to the burn unit in Augusta to be treated for smoke inhalation. She is at the hospital with her son and her daughter, Mackenzie, is staying with close family members. Amanda is a graduate of Monroe Area High School.
350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
Monroe Local News

Fire destroys home in Loganville area of Gwinnett Friday

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. LOGANVILLE, GA, Dec. 17, 2022) – A home in Loganville was destroyed by fire on Friday evening according to Captain Ryan McGiboney, Public Information Officer with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. McGiboney reports that the homeowner was not at home at the time, but arrived as firfeighters were battling the blaze.
Monroe Local News

Great Harvest Bread Company in Loganville is hiring

Great Harvest Bread Co. in Loganville is hiring. It is looking in particular for someone to join the team who is able to work the front of the house – the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift. “Great Harvest Bread Co. is a crew of fun-loving bakers, sandwich makers...
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman. Officials said the...
Monroe Local News

Annual Toy GiveAway to children in need in Monroe Saturday

There is a Christmas Toy Giveaway from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Monroe. Hosted by the L & J Harris Kids Foundation, this annual event will take place at 437 Ash Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Donations of toys were made by the Monroe Police Department and the Toys for Tot Atlanta Division.
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT suspends lane closures; predicts best, worst travel times for holiday travel

ATLANTA, GA – To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
