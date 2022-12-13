Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Local family loses husband and father in fatal fire in neighboring Morgan County Friday
MORGAN COUNTY, GA (Dec. 18, 2022) – A house fire in Bostwick Friday night resulted in the death of of a husband and father of two. According to a post by Oconee County Fire Rescue at 9:06 p.m. on Dec. 16, crews were providing mutual aid for Morgan County Fire Rescue on a residential structure fire in the 6000 block of Bostwick Highway. It was later reported by friends and family of Amanda Slaton Hawk that her husband, Thomas, had perished in the fire and her son, Eric, had been transported to the burn unit in Augusta to be treated for smoke inhalation. She is at the hospital with her son and her daughter, Mackenzie, is staying with close family members. Amanda is a graduate of Monroe Area High School.
atlantanewsfirst.com
350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
Monroe Local News
Fire destroys home in Loganville area of Gwinnett Friday
Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. LOGANVILLE, GA, Dec. 17, 2022) – A home in Loganville was destroyed by fire on Friday evening according to Captain Ryan McGiboney, Public Information Officer with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. McGiboney reports that the homeowner was not at home at the time, but arrived as firfeighters were battling the blaze.
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Monroe Local News
Great Harvest Bread Company in Loganville is hiring
Great Harvest Bread Co. in Loganville is hiring. It is looking in particular for someone to join the team who is able to work the front of the house – the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift. “Great Harvest Bread Co. is a crew of fun-loving bakers, sandwich makers...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline
There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
Family members turn in second suspect in July homicide, armed robbery
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton Police said a second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday. On July 26, two men allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 4837 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton. Police...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Gun stolen out of vehicle; attempts to buy vehicle with gift cards; report of vehicle hitting man in wheelchair in the roadway
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious car –...
The Citizen Online
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman. Officials said the...
Man in 20s found shot dead in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2900 block of Gus Place...
Monroe Local News
Annual Toy GiveAway to children in need in Monroe Saturday
There is a Christmas Toy Giveaway from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Monroe. Hosted by the L & J Harris Kids Foundation, this annual event will take place at 437 Ash Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Donations of toys were made by the Monroe Police Department and the Toys for Tot Atlanta Division.
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT suspends lane closures; predicts best, worst travel times for holiday travel
ATLANTA, GA – To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case
Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against th...
Missing Clayton County girl believed to have run away with man, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs help finding 11-year-old R'Kayla Briggs after they learned that she might have ran away with a man. Officers responded to the family's home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro Monday afternoon where they learned Briggs snuck out the backdoor without permission.
DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas. ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
