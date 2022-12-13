ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

NAFD presents annual awards￼

KINGMAN – On December 10, at the Northern Arizona Fire Districts Christmas party, annual awards were presented. The following recipients were presented with plaques. Fire Chiefs Award, Asst Chief Don Dallman; Officer of the Year, Captain Ron Hood; Firefighter of the Year, Treyton Dupee; Paramedic of the Year, Battalion chief Kenneth Cameron; EMT of the Year, Captain Anthony Mandujano; Company of the Year, A-Shift – Captain Kimber and Captain Stocker; Support Services of the Year, Mike Sodaro; Support Services of the Year, Bill Bressler.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

DeVries, Reed complete NCA￼

KINGMAN – Naomi Brown, MSTEPP Chairperson, is proud to announce that MSTEPP Program Director Robert DeVries and Drug Free Communities Program Coordinator Tiffiny Reed have successfully completed the National Coalition Academy. Both will be recognized at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) National Forum in Washington D.C. on January 31, 2023.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Beware of scams this holiday season￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Scam artists are out in full force during the holiday season to take advantage of people’s generosity and busy schedules. The Bullhead City Police Department urges people to be cautious and simply hang up and call the number you know to be legitimate. Never give any money or personal information, unless you initiated the contact.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Kingman woman sentenced for helping murder suspect

KINGMAN — A Kingman woman was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aiding a murder suspect who later committed suicide. Brittany Ann Conkling, 24, pleaded guilty in November to hindering prosecution by helping Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, during police pursuit near Yucca in October.
KINGMAN, AZ
AZFamily

Man kills roommate over broken microwave in Mohave County, deputies say

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail for killing his roommate over a broken microwave on Tuesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called out to a home in Golden Valley, which is southwest of Kingman, on Wednesday, where they found 73-year-old Everett Yates dead after being shot. His roommate, 73-year-old Robert Hoenshell, Jr., was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Deputies said they later learned the two had a fight a day earlier over a damaged microwave and that Hoenshell admitted to shooting Yates while he was asleep. An investigation is ongoing.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Trout don't seem to mind the colder weather

BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout don't mind the colder weather. Neither do some fishermen who go after the stocked fish in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. "We are getting a great mix of rainbow trout from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Body found near BHC identified

BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Two foxes test positive for rabies in Hualapai Mountains

KINGMAN — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising residents and outdoor enthusiasts in the Hualapai Mountains to take precautions for themselves, their pets and their livestock after two foxes recently tested positive for rabies. The exact locations where the infected animals were not disclosed. "Residents and visitors...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Six-vehicle collision in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A wayward Peterbilt tractor trailer rig crashed into five other vehicles in Lake Havasu City at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, December 8. A Police Department news release said the truck was northbound on Highway 95 and struck the northbound vehicles just south of the Oro Grande Boulevard intersection.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy