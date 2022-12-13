Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter will open Thursday; donations, volunteers needed

As cold weather starts to creep into the region again, Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter announced that they will open their doors this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 7 p.m.

“Please help us provide for our unhoused neighbors and those with inadequate heat sources,” organizers said.

The shelter operates out of Highline United Methodist Church (map below), and usually opens once temperatures decrease to around freezing and/or the chance of winter precipitation increases. The National Weather Service is predicting a low of around 31 on Wednesday night, with an increased chance of lowland snow starting early next week.

“Troughing will slide south late weekend and next week for colder temperatures and potential for lowland wintry precipitation,” prognosticators said.

“Please spread the word to your families, friends, and neighbors and of course to anyone you see who might need our services,” shelter organizers said.

The shelter is looking for Volunteers and Donations in order to keep their Guests safe, fed and warm.

The shelter provides guests with a hot dinner, cooked on site each evening, as well as plenty of snacks and beverages overnight. They also set out breakfast cereals, fruit and other items each morning and generally a “to go” sack lunch each morning.

“We have updated the Sign Up and will continue to add items each day as needed to round out meals and keep the snacks and warm beverages flowing,” they said. “If you have any questions about volunteer shifts or/and duties or specifics about donations, please drop us an email at [email protected]. We monitor the email daily and are here to assist.”

Here’s more from the shelter:

“You may have noticed that we are going through food and clothing items more quickly than in previous years. This is because we have an increased numbers of Guests accessing our services and are working hard to keep them comfortable and safe.

“As of this email, we are planning to be open through Sunday night. As always, if the cold weather persists, we will extend out further until the weather warms back up.

“Many of you have asked what the ‘magic number’ is that determines when the Shelter will open. Well, there isn’t one, there is not a single factor that we look at. Rather, it’s a combination of temperature, duration of temperature, precipitation (could be snow or rain), and wind chill is taken into account. It’s more of an art than a perfect science. We are working regionally to ensure consistency with other S. KC cities.

“Thank you for your interest and for your support. This doesn’t work without all of us working together to make it happen. Please share your time or resources as you are able.

“Don’t forget to bookmark the Sign Up, as we are always adding needed items. Some items, like hand warmers, socks, underwear, and warm coats, gloves, and boots are always needed even if they are not listed. And please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need to arrange a pick up or another drop off time. We understand that our current drop off times are limited and we really are more than happy to work with you to find either another time or another location or to find someone to come pick things up from you.”

Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave South: