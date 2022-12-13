Read full article on original website
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland
A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland, with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time. Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie...
NBC Bay Area
Hundreds Mark the Start of Hanukkah with SF Union Square Menorah Lighting
Hundreds of people packed into San Francisco's Union Square on Sunday evening to mark the start of Hanukkah by watching the lighting of a giant, public menorah. Organizers say this annual Union Square event first took place in 1975 in what they call "the first big public menorah and celebration of Chanukah outside of Israel." They said the tradition was started with support from late rock promoter and Holocaust survivor Bill Graham.
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Return to SF's Union Square, City Strives to Keep Shoppers Safe
San Francisco’s Union Square was packed Sunday as some visitors celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and others stepped out to see the square lit up with holiday decor. “It’s awesome!,” said 11-year-old Andre Briones who was one of the hundreds of people at the square to attend the menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah.
NBC Bay Area
Community Celebrates Life of South Bay Icon Mary Fierros
San Jose has lost an American hero. Her name was Mary Fierros, a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. She lived a full life, and died recently at the age of 102. Her family and community celebrated Fierros, a woman who touched many lives along her journey on earth.
NBC Bay Area
SF's Mission Residents, Businesses Call for Neighborhood Safety
Residents and businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District say they are fed up. They want the city to step in to stop the violence, open air drug use and homelessness in the area. Ayman Farahat talked to NBC Bay Area Friday and shared some of his stories in the...
NBC Bay Area
Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos
A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions. About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos. The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine,...
NBC Bay Area
UC Santa Cruz Leaving Twitter
UC Santa Cruz says it’s leaving Twitter over concerns where the social media platform is headed. The university released the following statement in a thread Friday:. "The Official UC Santa Cruz Twitter handle will be dark for the foreseeable future. We are concerned about recent changes that are allowing for the increased spread of misinformation and hate speech, in opposition to our campus values and principles of community. Individual campus units and departments will make their own decisions regarding the use of their respective accounts."
NBC Bay Area
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Ticking Upward in the Bay Area
In many Bay Area counties, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are up, mirroring some summer surges seen earlier in the pandemic. While the data shows some promise that flu and RSV numbers are plateauing or declining in some places, health officials are still urging precautions to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu. With many people already taking off on holiday travels, an infection with any of those three illnesses still has the potential to turn their holiday plans upside down.
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs
The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
NBC Bay Area
Dense Fog Blanketing East Bay Interior Sunday Morning
Dense tule fog is expanding northward early Sunday morning and is expected to bring foggy conditions to Byron, Brentwood, Antioch and potentially around Concord through sunrise, according to the National Weather Service. Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less for a large swath of the inland section of...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose
San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
NBC Bay Area
SUV Crashes Into Mountain View Post Office
Police are investigating after a BMW SUV crashed into a U.S. Post Office building in Mountain View Saturday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the post office on Hope Street. Police said the post office was open at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Investigates Recent Incidents at Martinez Refinery
Contra Costa Health Services has recommended an independent investigation into incidents at the Martinez Refining Co. in late November and early December. On the night before Thanksgiving, the refinery accidentally released 20 tons of spent catalyst: a powdery dust containing heavy metals that left cars covered in ash. The county says it was a major chemical accident or release, and the refinery violated state law and local policy when it failed to immediately notify them of the incident.
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death
Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death. Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side. “All they have been thinking every single day is about 'why we...
NBC Bay Area
Water Main Break Floods Houses in San Francisco's Glen Park Neighborhood
Several San Francisco homeowners are cleaning up a big mess after a water main broke, flooding homes and backyards. The incident happened Saturday morning on Laidley Street, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Officials said that an 8-inch water main broke, flooding most of the backyards on the street. By...
NBC Bay Area
Police Operation Arrests 60 Suspected in Burglaries in Recent Weeks
A San Francisco Police Department burglary operation has made 60 arrests for suspected burglaries in since it began in late November, according to a police announcement Friday. The operation is a coordinated effort between plainclothes officers, uniformed officers and store security staff at various locations around the city, including department...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Car Runs Her Over in Davenport Driveway
The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the driveway when a 76-year-old man backed up his 2002 Ford vehicle in the driveway.
NBC Bay Area
NAACP Calls on County to Pay for Recount in Oakland Mayoral Race
The NAACP, which is demanding a recount in the Oakland mayoral race, wants the county to pay for it. On Friday, which was the deadline to request and pay for a recount, the Oakland NAACP went to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office to say it believes confusion over ranked choice voting led thousands of voters to select more than one candidate in the same ranking or submit ballots with no rankings at all.
NBC Bay Area
Deadly Crash Involving Pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Jose
A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian ran from the right-hand...
NBC Bay Area
Fremont Carjacking Leads to Police Pursuit Ending in Injury Crash
A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted a female victim...
