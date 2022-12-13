Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe Local News
Great Harvest Bread Company in Loganville is hiring
Great Harvest Bread Co. in Loganville is hiring. It is looking in particular for someone to join the team who is able to work the front of the house – the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift. “Great Harvest Bread Co. is a crew of fun-loving bakers, sandwich makers...
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT suspends lane closures; predicts best, worst travel times for holiday travel
ATLANTA, GA – To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
Monroe Local News
Annual Toy GiveAway to children in need in Monroe Saturday
There is a Christmas Toy Giveaway from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Monroe. Hosted by the L & J Harris Kids Foundation, this annual event will take place at 437 Ash Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Donations of toys were made by the Monroe Police Department and the Toys for Tot Atlanta Division.
Monroe Local News
Fire destroys home in Loganville area of Gwinnett Friday
Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. LOGANVILLE, GA, Dec. 17, 2022) – A home in Loganville was destroyed by fire on Friday evening according to Captain Ryan McGiboney, Public Information Officer with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. McGiboney reports that the homeowner was not at home at the time, but arrived as firfeighters were battling the blaze.
Monroe Local News
Local family loses husband and father in fatal fire in neighboring Morgan County Friday
MORGAN COUNTY, GA (Dec. 18, 2022) – A house fire in Bostwick Friday night resulted in the death of of a husband and father of two. According to a post by Oconee County Fire Rescue at 9:06 p.m. on Dec. 16, crews were providing mutual aid for Morgan County Fire Rescue on a residential structure fire in the 6000 block of Bostwick Highway. It was later reported by friends and family of Amanda Slaton Hawk that her husband, Thomas, had perished in the fire and her son, Eric, had been transported to the burn unit in Augusta to be treated for smoke inhalation. She is at the hospital with her son and her daughter, Mackenzie, is staying with close family members. Amanda is a graduate of Monroe Area High School.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Gwinnett SWAT arrest suspect in the murder of senior correctional officer
(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 16, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police announced an arrest in the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County SWAT Team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, of Dacula at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. He was arrested in Lithonia, Ga. and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Gun stolen out of vehicle; attempts to buy vehicle with gift cards; report of vehicle hitting man in wheelchair in the roadway
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious car –...
