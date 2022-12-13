MORGAN COUNTY, GA (Dec. 18, 2022) – A house fire in Bostwick Friday night resulted in the death of of a husband and father of two. According to a post by Oconee County Fire Rescue at 9:06 p.m. on Dec. 16, crews were providing mutual aid for Morgan County Fire Rescue on a residential structure fire in the 6000 block of Bostwick Highway. It was later reported by friends and family of Amanda Slaton Hawk that her husband, Thomas, had perished in the fire and her son, Eric, had been transported to the burn unit in Augusta to be treated for smoke inhalation. She is at the hospital with her son and her daughter, Mackenzie, is staying with close family members. Amanda is a graduate of Monroe Area High School.

MORGAN COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO