ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon

Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Dangerous winter weather expected this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Wreaths Across America comes to Omaha

A 6 First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday. A Arctic blast with snow and brutal cold is likely. Check back for updates. Cold and breezy tonight with wind chills approaching zero degrees. More sunshine tomorrow, a little bit warmer in the afternoon. Nonprofit supports single mothers...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits around the metro. Temperatures dipped to 3 degrees downtown, with a few spots in western Iowa getting close to zero to start the day. Thankfully winds are nearly calm meaning not much of a wind chill to deal with this morning. A southeast breeze will pick up a little by this afternoon at 5-10mph. We’ll see lots of sunshine today, but it stays chilly as temperatures only warm into the upper teens by Noon, afternoon highs in the mid-20s.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

New truck stop planned for Crete

Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
CRETE, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Days

The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit. Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. Aldrick Scott could...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Cat rescued from Lincoln power pole after three days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After three days trapped on top of a power pole, a cat has all four feet on the ground again. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Animal Control got the cat to safety on Saturday. LFR climbed up to get the cat down, and Animal...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Morning snow leads to accidents in Omaha metro's morning commute

OMAHA, Neb. — Accident reports continued to pile-up Thursday morning as snow created slick conditions across the Omaha metro. By 7 a.m., Sarpy County reported nine crashes linked to the weather. Omaha Police were responding to crashes throughout the city as well. One crash reportedly involving three vehicles was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph is no longer an employee at the University of Nebraska or on the Husker football coaching staff, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department. Joseph is facing charges stemming from a reported domestic assault in November. The following is a statement from Nebraska Athletics:. “Coach...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy