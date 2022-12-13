Read full article on original website
How to find Terastal types in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Terastallizing Pokemon is one of the biggest elements of Scarlet & Violet’s battle system. Here’s how trainers can find Terastal types throughout the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of new elements into the series, like a fully connected and open world and three different story paths to follow.
Diablo 4 players furious as $100 Collector’s Box doesn’t even include game
Fans of the Diablo franchise are outraged that the $100 Collector’s Box does not actually contain a copy of the Diablo 4 game. Blizzard unveiled the release date for the long-awaited Diablo 4 during The Game Awards 2022 show with a flashy cinematic. Capitalizing on the attention surrounding the...
Scarlet & Violet players share which Paldea Pokemon “grew” on them during the game
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have now played a good deal of the new Gen 9 games, and many have taken to social media to share their surprise favorites among the new Paldea species. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have accomplished a great deal since the original release date in...
Pokemon Go player’s horrifying berry glitch turns Shiny Vulpix into a snack
A Pokemon Go player attempting to heal up a local Gym makes a horrifying discovery when their Pinap berries show up as an adorable Kanto Fire-type instead of the sour snack. Pokemon Go players are always amassing items to stay ahead in the game. Revives and Potions keep companions healthy, Incense and Raid Passes offer access to new species, and Berries help capture wild Pokemon or heal up those defending Gyms.
Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day has arrived, with both Special Research and Timed Research available to complete and some great rewards on offer. One of the biggest events of the year in Pokemon Go is always the December Community Day weekend, which features every Community Day headline Pokemon from the current year as well as the year before.
Forgotten GTA Online trick is perfect way to deal with “aimbot” enemies
Had enough of enemies in GTA Online just gunning you down for fun? Well, one player has got a helpful tip that counters the “aimbot” NPCs of Los Santos. It’s been almost a full decade since Rockstar Games unleashed GTA Online onto the gaming world, and the multiplayer side of GTA 5 is still going strong to this day as it has spanned multiple generations of consoles.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Cinderace Tera Raid battle event: Details, release date
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the opportunity to encounter new Tera Raid battles during the beginning of 2023, with Cinderace announced to celebrate the new year. Here’s what you need to know. The newest entries to the Pokemon franchise, Scarlet and Violet, took the world by storm...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Home Ec class midterm and final answers
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Mr. Saguaro’s Home Ec class. Here is every correct answer to the Home Ec midterm and final. There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the...
Pokemon Go Vivillion event is an “absolute win” according to the community
Pokemon Go’s community has been extremely positive about the latest announcement of the multi-patterned Vivillon and the event associated with catching it. Mythical Wishes season had its up and downs according to the Pokemon Go fans, but one of the latest announcements by Niantic has been received extremely well.
Pokemon anime fans share bittersweet reactions about Ash Ketchum finally leaving the show
Pokemon anime fans were met with a surprise announcement that Ash Ketchum’s twenty-five-year journey will be coming to a close, and the news has received a bittersweet response from creators and viewers alike. Generations of fans have been a part of the twenty-five-year journey following the Pokemon Anime’s determined...
Warzone 2 expert reveals “insane” X13 auto pistol build
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has unveiled an “insane” X13 auto pistol build, stating that this sidearm setup saved him multiple times against numerous opponents. It has now been a month and a half since Warzone 2.0 dropped, but the meta stays everchanging with numerous balance changes and patch notes shaking things up. To stay informed one must go over the tier list every time the game updates.
Pokemon Go community outraged over “greedy” ticket prices
Pokemon Go’s community has been angered by yet another paywalled event making it into this season of the game, this time a timed research quest that many consider “overpriced.”. Mythical Wishes season has been live for two and a half weeks now, but a lot has happened since...
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys special episode 137 preview teases Ash’s Dad
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys concluded with episode 136, offering a look into the upcoming special episodes – and viewers may finally find out what happened to Ash’s long-lost father. After much anticipation, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has finally come to an emotionally-charged conclusion. Episode 136 starts out with Ash and...
Nvidia axes GameStream features for Shield devices
Nvidia is discontinuing its GameStream feature, currently present on its Shield devices, spelling trouble for the future of the entire Shield lineup. If you’re an owner of an Nvidia Shield device, you may have received an email that states that Nvidia’s GameStream feature will be phased out in an update in mid-February. Shield devices are still on sale, and the ability to stream games from your main PC was a huge draw for the devices.
Pokemon Go players frustrated at December 2022 Community Day Stardust cost
Pokemon Go players have been left angry at the December 2022 Community Day challenge requirements that involve the use of a lot more Stardust than some are willing to part with. One issue with Pokemon Go is that not everyone plays in the same environment, and while some players drown...
GTA Online Dec 16 update: Patch notes & secret changes revealed
A new GTA Online update was rolled out on December 16 by Rockstar Games, and here are the full patch notes including fixes for crashing issues and the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Grand Theft Auto V players, with a Winter update on...
Apex Legends dev reveals cross-progression still coming despite missing 2022 goal
Apex Legends developer Josh Medina has given an update on the long-awaited cross-progression system by confirming it is still in the works. It’s been over three years since Respawn Entertainment first released Apex Legends to the world, with their unique take on the battle royale genre cementing itself as one of the top games around ever since.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode leaks hint at new details
A new leak for Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play reveals some potential details about what the upcoming game mode could look like and include. This includes a ruleset emulating the Call of Duty League and a proper ladder system. Call of Duty is finally getting more ranked play in...
Leaked Assassin’s Creed Jade mobile gameplay is much better than fans expected
Gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed Jade has been leaked, complete with a sequence taking place on the Great Wall of China and a look at how the game plays on mobile. Assassin’s Creed has been around for almost two decades at this point, with the franchise being taken all around the world in many different time periods across its vast library of titles. Many more locations and time periods for new titles were revealed at once, with China being one of the locations that would host a new AC title.
Twitch Partner “Knut” banned due to DMCA takedown
Twitch streamer and competitive bodybuilder Knut has been banned from the platform for the fourth time, citing a DMCA violation as the reason for his 2 day ban. Knut has been a notable presence on Twitch, both in his own stream and on other creators’ channels. Like many other online creators, tens of thousands of viewers gather to watch video game streams an other content.
