Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev reveals cross-progression still coming despite missing 2022 goal
Apex Legends developer Josh Medina has given an update on the long-awaited cross-progression system by confirming it is still in the works. It’s been over three years since Respawn Entertainment first released Apex Legends to the world, with their unique take on the battle royale genre cementing itself as one of the top games around ever since.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mercy bug saves allies when players leave games
In what is the ultimate form of self-sacrifice in Overwatch 2, a Mercy bug allows her to fully heal allies when she leaves the game. Support players haven’t been too keen on the state of Overwatch 2, especially with Season 2’s Doomfist buffs making support harder to play than ever before.
dexerto.com
Scarlet & Violet players share which Paldea Pokemon “grew” on them during the game
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have now played a good deal of the new Gen 9 games, and many have taken to social media to share their surprise favorites among the new Paldea species. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have accomplished a great deal since the original release date in...
dexerto.com
Reinhardt mains are giving up on the hero in Overwatch 2
Longtime Reinhardt mains are giving up on their favorite hero after a series of balance changes have made him worse and worse in the Overwatch 2 meta. Overwatch 2’s release came with some big shake-ups for the tank class, with Doomfist being shifted into the tank role and every tank in the game receiving some buffs. Things were bound to change with only one tank on each team instead of two.
dexerto.com
Best Call of Duty players of 2022 — Top 5 CoD players
2022 has almost wrapped up, and a new Call of Duty League season is underway, as pros are putting on insane performances in Modern Warfare II. But which players have been the best and stood out above the most elite competition? Here are the best CoD players of 2022. The...
dexerto.com
Forgotten GTA Online trick is perfect way to deal with “aimbot” enemies
Had enough of enemies in GTA Online just gunning you down for fun? Well, one player has got a helpful tip that counters the “aimbot” NPCs of Los Santos. It’s been almost a full decade since Rockstar Games unleashed GTA Online onto the gaming world, and the multiplayer side of GTA 5 is still going strong to this day as it has spanned multiple generations of consoles.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player’s horrifying berry glitch turns Shiny Vulpix into a snack
A Pokemon Go player attempting to heal up a local Gym makes a horrifying discovery when their Pinap berries show up as an adorable Kanto Fire-type instead of the sour snack. Pokemon Go players are always amassing items to stay ahead in the game. Revives and Potions keep companions healthy, Incense and Raid Passes offer access to new species, and Berries help capture wild Pokemon or heal up those defending Gyms.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Cinderace Tera Raid battle event: Details, release date
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the opportunity to encounter new Tera Raid battles during the beginning of 2023, with Cinderace announced to celebrate the new year. Here’s what you need to know. The newest entries to the Pokemon franchise, Scarlet and Violet, took the world by storm...
dexerto.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode leaks hint at new details
A new leak for Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play reveals some potential details about what the upcoming game mode could look like and include. This includes a ruleset emulating the Call of Duty League and a proper ladder system. Call of Duty is finally getting more ranked play in...
dexerto.com
Leaked Assassin’s Creed Jade mobile gameplay is much better than fans expected
Gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed Jade has been leaked, complete with a sequence taking place on the Great Wall of China and a look at how the game plays on mobile. Assassin’s Creed has been around for almost two decades at this point, with the franchise being taken all around the world in many different time periods across its vast library of titles. Many more locations and time periods for new titles were revealed at once, with China being one of the locations that would host a new AC title.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ update fixes enemy AI difficulty in Season 1 Reloaded
Raven Software just unleashed a patch that adjusts the difficulty of Warzone 2’s enemy AI for the DMZ mode. The update for Season 1 Reloaded launched across all platforms earlier this week. Modern Warfare 2 saw the return of the classic Shipment map. Meanwhile, Warzone 2 received increased Strongholds.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime fans share bittersweet reactions about Ash Ketchum finally leaving the show
Pokemon anime fans were met with a surprise announcement that Ash Ketchum’s twenty-five-year journey will be coming to a close, and the news has received a bittersweet response from creators and viewers alike. Generations of fans have been a part of the twenty-five-year journey following the Pokemon Anime’s determined...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2’s heavy chopper finally deactivated after player outcry
Raven Software is deactivating the heavy chopper in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, following complaints from users in recent days. The core issue with the chopper stems from many Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players abusing it for easy battle royale wins. Some have found that acquiring a heavy chopper...
dexerto.com
LCS schedule changes slammed by Riot employees and fans
A short time after the schedule changes for League of Legends pro play going into 2023 were announced, distaste for the new direction the LCS is taking were slammed by fans, pro players, and even Riot employees. The LCS has long been a weekend staple for League of Legends fans....
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime fans think new protagonist is Ash and Serena’s daughter
Pokemon anime fans are curious about the origins of the newly revealed protagonists for the Paldea seasons – especially knowing Ash Ketchum will no longer be the main character for new episodes. One of the long-standing jokes of the Pokemon anime is the lack of aging suffered by the...
dexerto.com
How to find Terastal types in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Terastallizing Pokemon is one of the biggest elements of Scarlet & Violet’s battle system. Here’s how trainers can find Terastal types throughout the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of new elements into the series, like a fully connected and open world and three different story paths to follow.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Battle Studies class midterm and final answers
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Ms. Dendra’s Battle Studies class. Here is every correct answer to the Battle Studies midterm and final. There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the...
dexerto.com
Twitch Partner “Knut” banned due to DMCA takedown
Twitch streamer and competitive bodybuilder Knut has been banned from the platform for the fourth time, citing a DMCA violation as the reason for his 2 day ban. Knut has been a notable presence on Twitch, both in his own stream and on other creators’ channels. Like many other online creators, tens of thousands of viewers gather to watch video game streams an other content.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Vivillion event is an “absolute win” according to the community
Pokemon Go’s community has been extremely positive about the latest announcement of the multi-patterned Vivillon and the event associated with catching it. Mythical Wishes season had its up and downs according to the Pokemon Go fans, but one of the latest announcements by Niantic has been received extremely well.
dexerto.com
How to watch the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top Challenge’ on Twitch
Pop-Tarts is hosting a massive Fall Guys streamer event called the Pop to the Top Challenge, and it will be streamed live on Twitch. If you thought waiting for your Pop-Tarts pastry in the toaster was the most nerve-wracking thing in the world, think again. Try going up against five other gamers in a Fall Guys competition!
Comments / 0