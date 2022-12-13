Read full article on original website
Three men arrested for robbing Verizon store
GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Gates Police Department arrested three men Saturday for taking part in a robbery at the Verizon Wireless Store in Gates on Lyell Avenue. Upon arrival officers were told that multiple black men entered the location and pointed guns at both the store employees and customers stating, “This is […]
‘Van-a-Clause’ brings Christmas cheer for third annual toy giveaway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday marked the third annual Angel Tree toy giveaway hosted by People’s Choice Kitchen, and despite some Grinch’s attempting to steal those donated goodies meant for kids, the community’s heart was just too strong. “This is amazing! It’s amazing — the overflow gifts from my community. The amount of actual kids […]
Occupied house struck multiple times by gunfire on Weldon St.
No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Light up Gates celebration held on Sunday
GATES, N.Y. — Neighbors in Gates lit up the town on Sunday night with the start of the annual “Light up Gates” celebration. This marks the 3rd year of the celebration. The event started during the COVID pandemic as an alternative way to celebrate the holidays safely.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot inside his car on Troup Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Troup Street early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight near Troup Street Park. Police say a man in his 30s was driving when someone from another car fired a gun at him, hitting the victim in the upper body. The...
WHEC TV-10
Run and walk at Fleet Feet brought out hundreds of Santas
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual Santa Stampede took place on Sunday. The three-mile walk and run, which started at Fleet Feet at The Armory on Culver Road, brought out the Santa in everyone. Hundreds of runners and walkers dressed in their Santa suits and spread cheer on the streets...
Two dead in vehicle accident in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Update – New York State Police have released additional information into the two-car vehicle accident in Bath that left two people dead on Saturday. State Police announced that while driving on County Route 11 in the Town of Bath, a vehicle in the northbound lane being operated by Brandi White, 39, […]
Man surrenders to Cheektowaga Police after two hours of negotiations
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old man surrendered to Cheektowaga Police Sunday evening following over two hours of negotiations, per CPD. The incident followed CPD’s response to what they deemed a “domestic situation” on Rossler Avenue around 6:45 p.m. According to police, the man was reported to be armed and going through a mental crisis […]
‘Very difficult’: Rochester non-profit helps homeless after encampments close
We have a firsthand look at how some charities are changing how they reach the homeless population of Rochester since the Loomis Street encampment was forced to move and winter sets in.
WHEC TV-10
Local events honoring Hanukkah
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hanukkah began on Sunday, December 18 and runs through Monday, December 26. Here is a list of celebrations around the Rochester area to honor the Jewish holiday. The Parade, with Car Menorahs, Hanukkah Flags and police and fire truck escort, will begin at 3:00 p.m. (lineup...
WHEC TV-10
Red Cross assisting ten after fire on Driving Park Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a Rochester apartment Tuesday evening on Driving Park Avenue neat Tacoma Street. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department say the first floor apartment was occupied by a family who was able to escape due to its smoke detectors. “The fire traveled quickly through the first floor […]
Man shot overnight on Brooks Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a walk-in shooting victim arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital overnight Sunday. Officers say the victim is a 32-year-old man from Rochester and he was shot on Brooks Avenue near Chandler Street at around 1:30 a.m. Officers say a physical altercation took place between the […]
WHEC TV-10
Atlantic Avenue resident says street was typically quiet; Airbnb brought strangers to neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “These weren’t even people from our neighborhood,” said an Atlantic Avenue resident who wants to remain anonymous. Some Atlantic Avenue neighbors are uneasy about the Airbnb home. “I heard someone say, I’m shot I’m shot, I need to go to the hospital.”...
WHEC TV-10
Dozens of firefighters fight 3-Alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters were called to a three-alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Officials say the fire started on the first floor of a building in an office park. The flames extended all the way to the roof, but were contained to the inside of the...
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds attend Boys and Girls Club Breakfast with Santa
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Santa visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester for the 23rd annual Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday. More than 400 people enjoyed a free sit-down breakfast, a visit with Santa, and a gift donation. Gifts were donated by generous members of the community at...
WHEC TV-10
Man shot overnight following attempted robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is now recovering at Strong Hospital after being shot just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Brooks Avenue. Police say they believe that an attempted robbery led up to the shooting. The victim is a 32-year-old city man who was shot at least once in the upper body. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Wegmans steps in after Grinch steals bags of toys meant for donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five bags of toys meant for donations were stolen out of a vehicle in Gates Tuesday morning. Those belonged to Van Stanely, the woman behind People’s Choice Kitchen, which provides pay-what-you-can meals to community members. The bags of toys were in her truck for her annual toy giveaway for children in […]
‘Could’ve been avoided’: Next steps for Rochester Airbnb after shooting
It turns out, neighbors had concerns about the property before the tragedy occurred, and now have questions about the future of the property, and the rules going forward.
