Gettysburg, PA

abc27.com

Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

U Street Media brings the holidays to Lancaster

U Street Media hosted its 2nd annual holiday extravaganza on Sunday in partnership with the NAACP Lancaster branch. The event included a toy drive distribution, free haircuts for girls and boys, and mini manicures. There was also holiday music, a free raffle, and storytime with Santa. “They are really appreciative,...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Early morning barn fire in Cumberland County

In Cumberland County, crews responded to a barn fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning. County control says the fire was in the 800 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township. County control says no one was injured, and there were no reports of any animals inside. The scene...
WGAL

WGAL

Additional shelters open as temperatures drop

With colder temperatures on the way, Christian Churches United has opened two overnight shelters in Dauphin County. These walk-in shelters provide sleeping space for people on the street during the winter months, supporting Harrisburg's year-round shelter system. The women's overnight shelter is located at Grace United Methodist Church on State...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Habitat for Humanity renovates homes in the holiday season

As many of us know, there's nothing like being home for the holidays. And that's taking on a whole new meaning for one Lancaster woman. The Lancaster/Lebanon 'Habitat for Humanity' hosted a holiday home dedication ceremony for its newest homebuyer. This follows the renovation of a once-condemned property on South...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New Wawa is flying into York County soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies

Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
FREDERICK, MD
WGAL

Hanukkah Extravaganza kicks off at the start of the holiday

Today marks the start of Hanukkah and a Susquehanna Valley organization is celebrating. The Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg hosted a family "Chanukah Extravaganza" earlier today. “The Jewish community needs to feel strong and come together at a time when they can feel a little embattled by antisemitism not just...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Columbia man facing burglary charges, police say

A Columbia Borough man has been charged after police say two shops were burglarized. At 6:48 a.m. Friday, Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the Smoke Shop in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue for a reported burglary in progress. Police received reports a man was seen on the store...
COLUMBIA, PA

