abc27.com
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
abc27.com
Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
abc27.com
2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
WGAL
Police investigate reported stabbing in Conewago Township, York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Conewago Township. Police were called around 2:37 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Kentwell Drive, according to emergency dispatchers. It's not clear how many people were injured or if a suspect is in...
WGAL
Cumberland County woman's mission to save injured hawk turns into wild ride
Sometimes, a good deed turns into quite a story. A Cumberland County woman has a tale to tell about her drive to Lancaster County along with an injured hawk. The red-tailed hawk is recovering at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center after being hit by a car. "I just got off work....
WGAL
U Street Media brings the holidays to Lancaster
U Street Media hosted its 2nd annual holiday extravaganza on Sunday in partnership with the NAACP Lancaster branch. The event included a toy drive distribution, free haircuts for girls and boys, and mini manicures. There was also holiday music, a free raffle, and storytime with Santa. “They are really appreciative,...
WGAL
Lancaster County bridge closed after being damaged in crash
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT is checking a bridge in Lancaster County that was damaged Friday by a crash. The crash happened at East Queen Street and Steinmetz Road in West Cocalico Township. The bridge is closed and PennDOT will decide when it can reopen.
local21news.com
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
WGAL
Early morning barn fire in Cumberland County
In Cumberland County, crews responded to a barn fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning. County control says the fire was in the 800 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township. County control says no one was injured, and there were no reports of any animals inside. The scene...
WGAL
Crews battle fire in Lancaster County
Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
WGAL
Police: Man wanted for hitting person with car at tow yard in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a man they say hit a person with a car at a tow yard and took off. Manheim Township police said Joshua Shannon, 30, went to Absolute Towing in the 100 block of Manheim Avenue on Sunday morning and got into a car.
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
WGAL
Additional shelters open as temperatures drop
With colder temperatures on the way, Christian Churches United has opened two overnight shelters in Dauphin County. These walk-in shelters provide sleeping space for people on the street during the winter months, supporting Harrisburg's year-round shelter system. The women's overnight shelter is located at Grace United Methodist Church on State...
WGAL
Habitat for Humanity renovates homes in the holiday season
As many of us know, there's nothing like being home for the holidays. And that's taking on a whole new meaning for one Lancaster woman. The Lancaster/Lebanon 'Habitat for Humanity' hosted a holiday home dedication ceremony for its newest homebuyer. This follows the renovation of a once-condemned property on South...
abc27.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 causing delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed all lanes on I-81 south in Cumberland County, according to PennDOT. The crash is between exit 37 for PA 233 – Newville and exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street. The accident had closed all...
abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
WGAL
Lancaster County district attorney files homicide charges against Columbia shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County district attorney has now officially filed homicide charges against a man in connection with a double shooting in Columbia. Police said James Pilgrim Jr., 29, admitted to shooting two men, killing one of them, on Nov. 30. He was arrested Monday on unrelated...
wfmd.com
Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies
Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
WGAL
Hanukkah Extravaganza kicks off at the start of the holiday
Today marks the start of Hanukkah and a Susquehanna Valley organization is celebrating. The Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg hosted a family "Chanukah Extravaganza" earlier today. “The Jewish community needs to feel strong and come together at a time when they can feel a little embattled by antisemitism not just...
WGAL
Columbia man facing burglary charges, police say
A Columbia Borough man has been charged after police say two shops were burglarized. At 6:48 a.m. Friday, Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the Smoke Shop in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue for a reported burglary in progress. Police received reports a man was seen on the store...
