Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly winter night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza...
reviewed.com

Wired or wireless security camera? Here's how to choose

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re venturing into the world of smart security cameras, buckle up. Today’s security space is jam packed with dozens of compelling cameras that meet a vast variety of needs and applications. Ultimately, every camera on the market lands in one of two all-encompassing categories: Wired and wireless.
reviewed.com

Beauty is skin deep on this overpriced refrigerator

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Once you've gotten over how strange it feels to open a heavy door with a handle that feels as substantial as peanut brittle, you'll be greeted first by the two LED strips illuminating its interior.
reviewed.com

Deck your halls with this DIY dried orange garland

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You put up the same holiday decorations every year: The lights, bottle brush trees, and tinsel. This year, consider adding something new to your holiday décor rotation with dried orange garland—an easy Christmas craft that starts in your fruit bowl.
reviewed.com

Is Jaxxon’s affordable approach to men’s jewelry worth it?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Finding affordable, well-made men's jewelry can be a challenge. Oftentimes, you have to sacrifice quality for style—and if you choose quality, you may end up paying a lot of money for the privilege. Jaxxon, a brand that prides itself on making beautifully designed, carefully crafted and accessibly priced men's jewelry, asked me to test out one of their products. After scrolling through the many options available, I finally landed on the Letter A Pendant & Rope Chain and knew I had to give it a go. After wearing the necklace for the past month, I'm convinced that Jaxxon's approach to making trend-adjacent and affordable men's jewelry is an easy way to add some flair to your wardrobe.

