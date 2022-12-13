Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Finding affordable, well-made men's jewelry can be a challenge. Oftentimes, you have to sacrifice quality for style—and if you choose quality, you may end up paying a lot of money for the privilege. Jaxxon, a brand that prides itself on making beautifully designed, carefully crafted and accessibly priced men's jewelry, asked me to test out one of their products. After scrolling through the many options available, I finally landed on the Letter A Pendant & Rope Chain and knew I had to give it a go. After wearing the necklace for the past month, I'm convinced that Jaxxon's approach to making trend-adjacent and affordable men's jewelry is an easy way to add some flair to your wardrobe.

