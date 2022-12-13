Read full article on original website
Related
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Child-Free Adults Share What Their Lives Look Like As They've Gotten Older, And It's Brutally Honest
"I'm still getting people telling me I’ll change my mind."
RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly winter night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza...
reviewed.com
Wired or wireless security camera? Here's how to choose
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re venturing into the world of smart security cameras, buckle up. Today’s security space is jam packed with dozens of compelling cameras that meet a vast variety of needs and applications. Ultimately, every camera on the market lands in one of two all-encompassing categories: Wired and wireless.
reviewed.com
Beauty is skin deep on this overpriced refrigerator
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Once you've gotten over how strange it feels to open a heavy door with a handle that feels as substantial as peanut brittle, you'll be greeted first by the two LED strips illuminating its interior.
reviewed.com
Deck your halls with this DIY dried orange garland
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You put up the same holiday decorations every year: The lights, bottle brush trees, and tinsel. This year, consider adding something new to your holiday décor rotation with dried orange garland—an easy Christmas craft that starts in your fruit bowl.
reviewed.com
Is Jaxxon’s affordable approach to men’s jewelry worth it?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Finding affordable, well-made men's jewelry can be a challenge. Oftentimes, you have to sacrifice quality for style—and if you choose quality, you may end up paying a lot of money for the privilege. Jaxxon, a brand that prides itself on making beautifully designed, carefully crafted and accessibly priced men's jewelry, asked me to test out one of their products. After scrolling through the many options available, I finally landed on the Letter A Pendant & Rope Chain and knew I had to give it a go. After wearing the necklace for the past month, I'm convinced that Jaxxon's approach to making trend-adjacent and affordable men's jewelry is an easy way to add some flair to your wardrobe.
Comments / 0