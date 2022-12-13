ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Here’s how Rapid City is adjusting services for the upcoming holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City will be adjusting hours for certain city services for Christmas and New Year’s. For the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period, the Rapid City Landfill will be open until noon Saturday, Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, closed New Year’s Day and closed Monday, Jan. 2.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

135 students graduate at South Dakota Mines 186th commencement ceremony

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, 135 students celebrated graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for their 186th commencement ceremony. Among the students were one associate, 83 baccalaureates, 42 masters and nine doctorates that received their degrees. There were also several students that graduated in the summer who finally got to celebrate their achievement.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roads closed, school called off again

SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Local law enforcement spreads holiday cheer to kids in the Box Elder community with annual event

RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the biggest things kids of any age look forward to when Christmas rolls around is waking up to presents under the Christmas tree. Local law enforcement officers were out in Box Elder on Sunday to make sure a group of kids from the Box Elder community have a happy holiday. Deputy Victor Gust of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office explained the importance of their “Shoppin’ With a Sheriff” event.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

I-90 reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As of 2 p.m. the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 (I-90) from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line are open. SDDOT said the closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place overnight. The South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here are 15 tips to stay safe in the cold this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With brutally cold temperatures in the forecast, here’s what you need to know to stay safe:. With forecasted wind chills as low as -60 degrees, frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes. Make sure you have as little exposed skin as possible.
newscenter1.tv

Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea

RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Watch Anna catch her first fish of the season with a rod and reel!

CUSTER, S.D. — The rod and reel setup is commonly used for fishing, no matter the season, but some are geared more towards ice fishing. Jim Bussell, Pro staffer at Cold Snap Outdoors, uses a 32-inch Talon Rod from the Cold Snap Outdoors Red Line series, which I also used to catch my very first fish of the season, a bluegill.
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City resident continuing efforts to help Romanian animal shelter

APAI, also known as Salvare a Cateilor Abandonati, is an animal shelter that houses displaced dogs from Romania and Ukraine. Gallant helped get the facility running during a trip to Romania earlier this year, and has a team abroad dedicated to caring for the animals and ensuring they are fed as shelters are scarce. “My constant endeavor is to bring awareness of what’s going on in Romania,” she said. “And private shelters are maybe a handful.”
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Too much heavy snow, wind for Terry Peak ski lodge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15. A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.
DEADWOOD, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy