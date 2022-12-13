Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how Rapid City is adjusting services for the upcoming holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City will be adjusting hours for certain city services for Christmas and New Year’s. For the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period, the Rapid City Landfill will be open until noon Saturday, Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, closed New Year’s Day and closed Monday, Jan. 2.
newscenter1.tv
135 students graduate at South Dakota Mines 186th commencement ceremony
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, 135 students celebrated graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for their 186th commencement ceremony. Among the students were one associate, 83 baccalaureates, 42 masters and nine doctorates that received their degrees. There were also several students that graduated in the summer who finally got to celebrate their achievement.
newscenter1.tv
Some schools and school districts have already announced closures, is yours on the list?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It looks like a few schools and school districts are closed on Wednesday. As of now, Bennett County Schools, Douglas School District, Dupree Schools, OLC – Wolf Creek School and Spearfish School District will be closed tomorrow. Please check out our Closings and Delays...
Black Hills Pioneer
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
newscenter1.tv
Local law enforcement spreads holiday cheer to kids in the Box Elder community with annual event
RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the biggest things kids of any age look forward to when Christmas rolls around is waking up to presents under the Christmas tree. Local law enforcement officers were out in Box Elder on Sunday to make sure a group of kids from the Box Elder community have a happy holiday. Deputy Victor Gust of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office explained the importance of their “Shoppin’ With a Sheriff” event.
newscenter1.tv
I-90 reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As of 2 p.m. the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 (I-90) from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line are open. SDDOT said the closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place overnight. The South Dakota...
newscenter1.tv
Here are 15 tips to stay safe in the cold this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With brutally cold temperatures in the forecast, here’s what you need to know to stay safe:. With forecasted wind chills as low as -60 degrees, frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes. Make sure you have as little exposed skin as possible.
newscenter1.tv
Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
newscenter1.tv
LIVE: Is the storm over? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is this winter storm over? What can we expect in the next 24 hours? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more of your questions live at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
newscenter1.tv
Watch Anna catch her first fish of the season with a rod and reel!
CUSTER, S.D. — The rod and reel setup is commonly used for fishing, no matter the season, but some are geared more towards ice fishing. Jim Bussell, Pro staffer at Cold Snap Outdoors, uses a 32-inch Talon Rod from the Cold Snap Outdoors Red Line series, which I also used to catch my very first fish of the season, a bluegill.
Black Hills Pioneer
Weather closures announced
Meade and Belle Fourche school districts have also canceled school for Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
mitchellnow.com
I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City; expected to be fully closed between Mitchell and Chamberlain this afternoon
Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 10 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday. Motorists should be aware that SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm track and anticipates closing...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City resident continuing efforts to help Romanian animal shelter
APAI, also known as Salvare a Cateilor Abandonati, is an animal shelter that houses displaced dogs from Romania and Ukraine. Gallant helped get the facility running during a trip to Romania earlier this year, and has a team abroad dedicated to caring for the animals and ensuring they are fed as shelters are scarce. “My constant endeavor is to bring awareness of what’s going on in Romania,” she said. “And private shelters are maybe a handful.”
newscenter1.tv
What Black Hills Energy does not want you to forget when cleaning up snow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — When cleaning up all that snow that blew in, Black Hills Energy says there are a few things to keep in mind. In order to prevent damage, they say to clear your meters of snow and ice and make sure the cleanup is delicate — using either your hands or a broom.
newscenter1.tv
Dig out of your driveway: You won’t want to miss Rowan Grace and Judd Hoos tonight at the Park in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- You have seen both of them on the national stage, but Friday night, Judd Hoos and Rowan Grace will be performing at The Park in Rapid City at 9:00 p.m. Judd Hoos performed on American Song Contest this last April and as many of you know, Rowan Grace climbed her way to the top 10 on NBC’s The Voice this season.
kotatv.com
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
newscenter1.tv
LNI Roundup: Benson Kieffer hits last second shot to help RC Christian win boys title
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Monument. The champions were crowned in both boys and girls in all three brackets. Rapid City Christian won the LNI title in the Oceti Sakowin bracket with win over the White River Tigers,...
KELOLAND TV
Too much heavy snow, wind for Terry Peak ski lodge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15. A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.
