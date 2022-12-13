ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse

According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Why a Popular Montana Singer Refused to Go on TikTok

You probably heard the latest news that Montana state government employees are now banned from using the Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices and for state business. Several other conservative-led states like Florida and neighboring South Dakota have made similar moves given the Communist Chinese government's ability to spy on...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?

The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Explaining Montana Stuff To Out-Of-Staters, Part One

Yes, Montana has more residents than we've ever had. They've come from many different parts of the country, and they have just as many reasons as there are transplants. I remember moving from the midwest to Montana and being unfamiliar with Montana customs and lifestyles, so it would have been helpful if there was a kind of catch-all guide to understanding the Treasure State before I moved here.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
COLORADO STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy