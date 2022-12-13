Read full article on original website
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Ho Ho Ho. Montana Makes The Top 5 States When It Comes To This.
The countdown to Christmas is winding down and all across Montana folks have their trees decorated and their Christmas lights up. The hot chocolate and warm apple cider are flowing, Christmas songs are on the radio, and kids are trying to be a little less naughty and a little more nice.
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse
According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
5 Ridiculous Things People Ask When You Say You Live In Montana
When I moved to Montana it was like moving to a different planet. People started asking me the darndest questions. Eventually, I compiled a little list of things people have asked me when I told them I lived in Montana. In no particular order, here are 5 of the most...
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
Why a Popular Montana Singer Refused to Go on TikTok
You probably heard the latest news that Montana state government employees are now banned from using the Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices and for state business. Several other conservative-led states like Florida and neighboring South Dakota have made similar moves given the Communist Chinese government's ability to spy on...
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?
The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
Explaining Montana Stuff To Out-Of-Staters, Part One
Yes, Montana has more residents than we've ever had. They've come from many different parts of the country, and they have just as many reasons as there are transplants. I remember moving from the midwest to Montana and being unfamiliar with Montana customs and lifestyles, so it would have been helpful if there was a kind of catch-all guide to understanding the Treasure State before I moved here.
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
How Much Do You Have to Make in Montana to be Considered Middle Class?
What does middle class even mean these days for Montanans?. I pondered this question after looking at utility bill, internet bill, and rent. It seems the price of gas to heat my home has definitely gone up. Don’t even get me started on food. According to PEW, about half the U.S. population is considered to be middle class.
When It Comes To Progress, How Much Is Too Much For Montana?
I was watching the first episode of the new season of Yellowstone and had the thought, "whoever writes the scripts for the show certainly has a pretty good understanding of what is really happening in Montana." (Spoiler Alert) In the first episode, the newly sworn Governor John Dutton says that...
Montanans With Mental Health Conditions Receiving Support to Get Employed
Support for mental health in the state of Montana has notoriously been low, which is evident from other articles we've written regarding our mental health problems statewide. The United States Department of Labor is about to help alleviate one of the issues that Montanans with mental illnesses have, and that is getting employment support.
Powerful Winter Storm Causes Traffic Nightmare in Montana
Interstate 90 was a parking lot. Traffic came to a complete stand-still many times due to crashes, pile ups, and slide offs. US 93 had dozens of it's own accidents. Montana is having a very rough week on the roads. The Montana Highway Patrol, fire crews, police, medical response teams,...
Is The Handshake Dead? Most Montanans Say It Is A Must-Do Thing
In recent years, I have opted to avoid shaking hands with the majority of people I come in contact with. During COVID, my employer at the time strongly encouraged stopping the gesture, and switching to the elbow bump... and we all did. In the post-covid pandemic era, is a handshake still necessary?
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
