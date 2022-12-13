ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sweet Basil Café opens first Colorado location

AURORA, Colo. — An Illinois-based family restaurant is expanding to Colorado. Sweet Basil Café opens its first Centennial State location on Monday, Dec. 19, at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The restaurant, which serves an expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites, occupies a 6,911-square-foot space at...
Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado

DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
Arctic cold front to drop parts of Colorado to -50 degrees

DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado. The arctic cold will affect Colorado Wednesday night through Friday morning with some wind chills falling as low as -50 degrees over the northeast plains of Colorado, according to the latest the National Weather Service (NWS) models.
Pediatricians watching group A strep cases in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — In 2022, normally seasonal, and often mild, illnesses like RSV, colds and influenza have turned into something turbocharged in children. Now, Colorado health officials report an increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to “group A strep,” a bacteria that can cause various serious infections. “This...
Copper Mountain builds 70-foot-tall snow jump

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — It’s been a strong start to the snow season in the mountains with snow piles getting bigger but at Copper Mountain, Loryn Roberson says they have perhaps the biggest piles of snow around. “Behind me, we have a massive 70-foot big air jump,” said...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival next week with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and more. Christmas in Color, Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, A Hudson Christmas, Camp Christmas, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ice at Gaylord Rockies, and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Denver and Colorado this weekend along with annual productions of "The Nutcracker," "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum," and "A Christmas Carol."
Decline in marijuana prices squeezes growers' livelihoods

COLORADO, USA — Marijuana cultivators in Colorado are feeling the pinch of declining wholesale prices for their product, forcing some out of business and others to diversify into side business prospects that provide a more reliable source of income. Monday's release of the state's October and November marijuana tax...
