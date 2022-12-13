Read full article on original website
Related
Should Colorado's district attorneys be able to ask a judge to remove guns from a dangerous person?
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s district attorneys are set to meet Friday to consider a proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the state’s three-year-old “red flag” law. Currently, only law enforcement officers...
Sweet Basil Café opens first Colorado location
AURORA, Colo. — An Illinois-based family restaurant is expanding to Colorado. Sweet Basil Café opens its first Centennial State location on Monday, Dec. 19, at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The restaurant, which serves an expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites, occupies a 6,911-square-foot space at...
Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado
DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
Families meet with state leaders to find new ways to stop fentanyl deaths
DENVER — We hear about fentanyl overdoses every day. Now law enforcement officers working to prevent them from happening are trying to figure out what they need to do differently, and they're listening to families for advice. On Thursday, that started with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hearing from...
‘It was so intense’ | 1 year after Marshall Fire, here’s what we know from hundreds of videos recorded that day
One year after the most destructive fire in Colorado history, the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team examined where the fire went, what the fire destroyed and what can be learned. It moved in ways once thought unimaginable. Fueled by drought and hurricane-force winds, the Marshall Fire changed the way the state looks...
Arctic cold front to drop parts of Colorado to -50 degrees
DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado. The arctic cold will affect Colorado Wednesday night through Friday morning with some wind chills falling as low as -50 degrees over the northeast plains of Colorado, according to the latest the National Weather Service (NWS) models.
Colorado Starbucks workers hit picket line in solidarity with stores across US
GREELEY, Colo. — Workers at Greeley Starbucks are joining other workers from across the country for a three-day strike in protest of what they believe are unfair labor practices by the coffee giant. Employees of the store 11th Avenue announced their intent to strike to management Friday morning, according...
Pediatricians watching group A strep cases in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — In 2022, normally seasonal, and often mild, illnesses like RSV, colds and influenza have turned into something turbocharged in children. Now, Colorado health officials report an increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to “group A strep,” a bacteria that can cause various serious infections. “This...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much snow fell during the blizzard
STERLING, Colo. — Eastern Colorado is digging out after a blizzard brought several inches of new snow and strong, gusty winds. Heavy snow lashed areas just east of Denver International Airport. La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford in southeast Colorado all received more than six inches. The mountains...
Copper Mountain builds 70-foot-tall snow jump
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — It’s been a strong start to the snow season in the mountains with snow piles getting bigger but at Copper Mountain, Loryn Roberson says they have perhaps the biggest piles of snow around. “Behind me, we have a massive 70-foot big air jump,” said...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival next week with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and more. Christmas in Color, Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, A Hudson Christmas, Camp Christmas, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ice at Gaylord Rockies, and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Denver and Colorado this weekend along with annual productions of "The Nutcracker," "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum," and "A Christmas Carol."
2 pediatric deaths from severe strep since November; hospitalizations rise
DENVER — Two children have died from severe strep infections and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said. State health officials said pediatric hospitalizations from the infections are rising. These aren't typical sore throats. These...
Decline in marijuana prices squeezes growers' livelihoods
COLORADO, USA — Marijuana cultivators in Colorado are feeling the pinch of declining wholesale prices for their product, forcing some out of business and others to diversify into side business prospects that provide a more reliable source of income. Monday's release of the state's October and November marijuana tax...
Coloradans invited by White House to witness signing of Respect for Marriage Act
WASHINGTON — History was made at the White House on Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. Many LGBTQ+ advocates were in attendance, including Out Boulder's Executive Director Mardi Moore. Moore has been fighting for LGBTQ+ rights for decades and received an invite...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0