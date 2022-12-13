Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Minor snow accumulation on Monday and significant storm on Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Breezy and cold with flurries are in store for Monday morning. We’re watching some lake effect snow moving south in the afternoon into the evening hours off of Lake Ontario. This may bring a coating to an inch of snow and a few slick roads for the evening commute.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Quiet for Rochester, heavy lake snows south and west today
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Outside of some light snow showers and flurries mainly this morning our weather will be quiet today. On the other hand lake effect from Lake Erie is expected to become more organized today and will begin to accumulate around Buffalo and stretch into portions of our viewing area of Genesee and Wyoming Counties.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Watching heavy snow to our west this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll be spectators to western New York’s next snow event – lake effect from Lake Erie. Any passing rain or wet snow showers tonight won’t accumulate for us, and a plume of lake effect develops off of Lake Erie. This will begin to accumulate around and just south of Buffalo, also stretching into western parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties. This will continue through Saturday and Saturday night, before slowly dropping south and weakening on Sunday. The Buffalo area will likely see 1-2 feet of snow, western Genesee and Wyoming Counties 6-12″, with amounts dropping off significantly any further east, and closer to Rochester. If you’re heading to Orchard Park for the Bills game, dress for temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens, and accumulating snow.
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
wxxinews.org
'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area
What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices fall for another week as gas tax relief could end soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average gas price in Rochester has dropped for the fifth week in a row but it’s not dropping as much as the national average. Local gas prices ended the week at $3.57 per gallon, a 7 cent drop from the previous week. In the weeks before that, prices dropped by 6 cents, 2 cents, 6 cents, then 2 cents. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
WHEC TV-10
Dozens of firefighters fight 3-Alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters were called to a three-alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Officials say the fire started on the first floor of a building in an office park. The flames extended all the way to the roof, but were contained to the inside of the...
Driver in critical condition after crash on I-590
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a driver was seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole on Interstate 590 South near Elmwood Avenue in Rochester late Saturday evening. Deputies say the driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is […]
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
WHEC TV-10
Vision Auto Group gives children toys that it collected in a holiday drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Vision Auto Group held an event on Friday to give out gifts that it raised during its 17th annual toy drive. Children got to sit on Santa’s lap, enjoy milk and cookies, and chose a toy to take home at the vacant Rent-a-Center on Ridge Road in Irondequoit.
WHEC TV-10
Frustrated homebuilder encounters more problems with RG&E
GREECE, N.Y. – We exposed another problem with RG&E this week and it seemed to get their attention. Two days after our story, RG&E contacted the home builder who complained he couldn’t get power or gas. But when chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean returned to the contractor today, he found another problem that a lot of you have experienced.
WHEC TV-10
“… Light will automatically drive away the darkness. That’s the message of Hanukkah”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first day of Hanukkah was on Sunday. Celebrations took place across Monroe County, including one of the biggest menorahs in Rochester. People gathered in Rochester Sunday night, to light the first lantern on the 20 foot menorah that will sit in Washington Square Park for the Jewish holiday. Chabad of Rochester says Hanukkah is the only Jewish tradition that’s shared publicly, others are done privately at home.
All lanes open on Rt. 104 westbound following multi-car crash
The scene is now clear on NY-104 westbound at Bay Road, where the left and right lanes were initially blocked.
WHEC TV-10
Town hall meeting on Monday will discuss turning RG&E into a public utility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Metro Justice will host a second town hall to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility company. The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Gleason Auditorium of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue. Members of the Rochester City Council are expected to...
