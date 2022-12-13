ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll be spectators to western New York’s next snow event – lake effect from Lake Erie. Any passing rain or wet snow showers tonight won’t accumulate for us, and a plume of lake effect develops off of Lake Erie. This will begin to accumulate around and just south of Buffalo, also stretching into western parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties. This will continue through Saturday and Saturday night, before slowly dropping south and weakening on Sunday. The Buffalo area will likely see 1-2 feet of snow, western Genesee and Wyoming Counties 6-12″, with amounts dropping off significantly any further east, and closer to Rochester. If you’re heading to Orchard Park for the Bills game, dress for temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens, and accumulating snow.

WYOMING COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO