SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Amid simultaneous outbreaks of the flu , RSV and COVID-19 , some doctors are concerned about the effects of vaccine fatigue as people get fed up with boosting up.

To answer your questions, KCBS Radio news anchor Eric Thomas spoke with Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, on " Ask An Expert ."