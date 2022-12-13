Northwestern's Jalyn Gramstad leads football team to NAIA championship game with explosive passing and rushing

Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Carroll Kuemper Catholic rides the comeback trail to dust Kingsley-Pierson 77-49
Carroll Kuemper Catholic dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 77-49 win over Kingsley-Pierson at Carroll Kuemper Catholic High on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Holstein Ridge View in a basketball game. For more,...
Sioux City Journal
Akron-Westfield spoils Marcus MMCRU's hopes in extra session 56-52
It took overtime, but Akron-Westfield nipped Marcus MMCRU to earn a 56-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16. Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking an 18-13 advantage over Akron-Westfield at the end of the first quarter. The Royals proved they would be a force to...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Sioux City East's Connot is state runner-up, Copper ties for 10th in Class X Dance Solos
Haley Connot came away with state runner-up honors and teammate Cali Cooper tied for 10th place in Class X Dance Solos to lead Sioux City East in competition Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Connot received 257.5 points in...
Sioux City Journal
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 78-63
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln will take its 78-63 victory over Sioux City S.C. West on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over Sioux City S.C. West after the first...
Sioux City Journal
LeMars rides to cruise-control win over North Sioux City Dakota Valley 74-51
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as LeMars turned out the lights on North Sioux City Dakota Valley 74-51 in a South Dakota girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln collects victory over Sioux City S.C. West 57-47
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln put together a victorious gameplan to stop Sioux City S.C. West 57-47 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 16. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off on February 16, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Elsie King
Elsie King of Correctionville, Iowa, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Cards may be sent to 116 E Highway 20, Correctionville, IA 51016. Elsie Schumacher was born on Dec. 13, 1922, at home on the farm North of Cushing, Iowa. She attended country schools in the Cushing, Battle Creek and Danbury areas. She was the youngest of her family of four. She married Earl King on Dec. 5, 1942, and they raised four boys and one girl together. Elsie lived in Correctionville for 70 years, five years in an apartment in Sioux City, and five years at the Correctionville Specially Care.
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Wind chill could hit 44 below in Sioux City Thursday night
SIOUX CITY -- Nighttime low temperatures in the Sioux City area are expected to dip well below zero this week. Overnight low temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are currently forecast to in the range of 15 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Wind-chill values could be up to 44 degrees below zero during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 6 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Hey taxpayers!
THE MINI: Hey taxpayers! Are you aware that the lights are on every night of the year at the Leif Erikson Park soccer court? But, because of the cold, windy and sometimes snowy winter weather, nobody is playing soccer. Let's get the lights turned off during the winter months and save taxpayer money to be used next summer ... to fix potholes. -- R.E. Williams, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City mobile home off of Gordon Drive destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
SIOUX CITY — An investigation is continuing into a structure fire occurring at Regency of Sioux City, 4101 Gordon Drive, on Friday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire at Lot 182. Upon arrival, firefighters say smoke and flames were visible from the residential trailer that was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Knoepfler Chevrolet
ABOUT THE DONOR: Knoepfler Chevrolet is a family-owned business that has been a part of Siouxland since 1922. Located in the heart of Downtown Sioux City, this one-stop-shop finances, services, repairs, details, and sells new and preowned vehicles. Knoepfler Chevrolet is also the largest GM Parts supplier in the area.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Fire Rescue spends $2.1M on four new fire engines
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Fire Rescue unveiled four new 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines Friday at Station 1. The engines cost the city $2.1 million and are expected to be in frontline service for 20 years. The engines replace four older engines — 1, 3, 5 and 6, which...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women, to close permanently Dec. 30
SIOUX CITY — Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women with chronic mental health conditions that has operated for decades, is closing its doors permanently Dec. 30. Kris Dam, director of Shesler Hall since 2015, told The Journal that the closure was brought on by a convergence...
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (49) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and Methodist Church
THE MINI: As a confirmed acrophobic, it gave me pause to see that firefighter on that 100-foot boom putting out that fire at the Ida Apartments. Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and especially the Methodist Church. Bless them one and all. - William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
Comments / 0