ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Does the SAFE-T Act violate the Illinois Constitution?

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7kly_0jhVFwFl00

Ann Lousin, a professor of law at University of Chicago Law School, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the controversial SAFE-T Act and whether the law aligns with Illinois’ Constitution. The SAFE-T Act goes into effect January 1, 2023.

More on the SAFE-T Act Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 15

Kelly D
5d ago

even if it does violate the IL constitution the whole state is run by Dems. you really think they're going to scrap the law and fix it? heck no. a lawless state is what they want 🙄

Reply(1)
12
Nicholas laramie
5d ago

Hopefully it does and they take it off the table for good. Do you think it’s bad now wait

Reply
10
Related
advantagenews.com

Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment

Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois

Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Gov. Pritzker: ‘May your Hanukkah be filled with miracles’

CHICAGO (25 News Now) - Illinois’ Jewish governor lit the state’s Menorah in Downtown Chicago Friday urging people to see the light even though he said brutality, oppression and hatred have not gone away. Gov. JB Pritzker boasted that Illinois has had the most Jewish governors in the...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban

Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lauren Jessop

Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Illinois

Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Man Learns Hard Way You Can’t Destroy Private Property

If you decided it is a good idea to wreck someone else's property then you should be prepared to pay the price. Understanding Why People Lose Their Head In Public. You read stories about it all the time. It is just another type of dumb criminal doing stupid crimes. Somebody loses their mind in public and starts wrecking stuff. On Black Friday, a woman did it at a Dollar Tree store in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Check it out for yourself, HERE.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois

Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties

(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of about 100 semi-automatic guns and the future sale and possession of magazines of more than 10 rounds. During Thursday’s hearing on the bill in an...
ILLINOIS STATE
aclu-il.org

Ending Money Bond in Illinois

On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy