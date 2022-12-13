Does the SAFE-T Act violate the Illinois Constitution?
Ann Lousin, a professor of law at University of Chicago Law School, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the controversial SAFE-T Act and whether the law aligns with Illinois' Constitution. The SAFE-T Act goes into effect January 1, 2023.
