Senate Passes Bill That Would Ban TikTok on Government Devices
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that bars federal employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices amid national security fears. The bipartisan bill, which was passed on Wednesday according to Financial Times, is the latest move in the U.S. against TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Some of Trump’s New NFTs Look Like Photoshops of Google Search Results
After hyping a major announcement, Donald Trump revealed his next major project: NFTs. But reverse image searches of some of the “digital trading cards” revealed them to be edits of clothing easily found in Google search, raising copyright questions. Most were anticipating a major political announcement from the...
Photographer Documenting Migrants Was Detained During His Project
A photographer who has spent the last four years documenting migrant stories was himself detained at the border. Mexican-British lensman Pablo Allison found himself imprisoned in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center. Deprived of his camera, he documented his fellow detainees by sketching them and writing their stories.
Meta Sees Sharp Rise in AI-Generated Fake Profile Photos
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is seeing a “rapid rise” in fake profile photos generated by artificial intelligence (AI). As AI technology, like “generative adversarial networks” (GAN), becomes more widely available, anyone can create a lifelike deepfake face in a matter of seconds. According to...
