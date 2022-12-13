ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge featured prominently in debuting series called National Treasure: Edge of History

By Michael Scheidt
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, a new series is debuting on Disney + and Baton Rouge will feature prominently in the show.

Season 1 of National Treasure: Edge of History premieres a little over one year after it began filming in the Capital City.

National Treasure: Edge of History filmed in the area between November 2021 and July 2022.

A lot of the filming was done downtown and viewers should keep an eye out for these Baton Rouge landmarks:

There are ten episodes in Season 1 and Harvey Keitel along with Justin Bartha return after starring in National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Keitel is scheduled to appear on the first episode and Bartha is in all of the season 1 episodes, according to IMDb.

Keitel are Bartha are joined by Breeda Wool, Lisette Olivera and others in this new vision of a classic movie.

Olivera plays Jess Valenzuela “a 20-year-old dreamer, who sets off on an exploration to discover the mystery of her family history, and, with the help of her friends, seeks to recover historical lost treasure,” according to IMDb.

According to the Baton Rouge Film Commission, the total production budget for this series was $79,687,654.

Around $56 million of that money was spent in Louisiana.

Over $17 million of that money was spent on employees from The Pelican State.

