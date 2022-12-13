ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso port of entry reopening to asylum-seekers, city official says

By Julian Resendiz
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vXko_0jhVFUjX00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – City officials are warning residents and border industry to expect delays, as the federal government plans to redeploy customs officers to migrant processing duties in the next few days.

This could slow down cargo inspections at the international bridges between El Paso and Juarez and affect travel times for motorists and pedestrians who commute between the two cities, city officials said.

The pending move by U.S. Customs and Border Protection will coincide with the reopening of at least one U.S. port of entry to asylum-seekers – who for the past few years have been turned away due to the Title 42 public health policy.

“We have been told that, as early as today, they’re going to start processing at the border. They will be processing right at the bridges. So, with that they are going to relocate all available (customs) officers over to the Paso del Norte bridge so they can start doing processing right there,” El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday. “What that’s going to do is pull the resources they currently have at other bridges to do cargo checks, pull them away from there. So, we will see a delay, a possible delay in cargo that is going through.”

KTSM reached out to CBP for further details on how they plan to deal with asylum seekers in the future and is awaiting a response. A federal official said that, as of now, the border remains closed.

Migrants brave bitter cold on El Paso streets

D’Agostino said eligible migrants would start being released at the port of entry once their processing is done.

As of now, migrants approaching U.S. ports of entry are being turned away by CBP officers in the middle of the international bridge. The migrants then walk over to the Rio Grande, cross illegally into the U.S. side and then make their case to waiting Border Patrol agents.

Several hundred migrants could be seen on Tuesday waiting to board buses on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande to the CBP processing station.

Lawmakers call on Biden to act amid escalating migrant crisis

The last time the U.S. allowed migrants to apply for asylum at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry, Mexican officials had to scramble to control the crowds that gathered on their side of the border. The Chihuahua Population Council took over the process after widespread reports of migrants waiting overnight in the open, people cutting in line and shady characters selling “numbers” to those coming to line up.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Border Report contacted Mexican officials on Tuesday about the pending move by CBP, but they also said they were unaware of the plan.

“From a humanitarian point of view, it sounds like a good idea,” said Santiago Gonzalez Reyes, director of Juarez’s Human Rights Office, which has been assisting migrants at the Kiki Romero gym.

But Thor Salayandia, president of the Juarez Chamber of Industry, expressed concern about delays in the movement of assembled components from Juarez factories to their parent companies in the United States. He also said having less customs officers at inspection booths during the busy holiday shopping season could be a problem.

“If lines become longer, if it takes us more time to get across, that is going to be a problem,” he said.

Salayandia said El Paso and Juarez have spent unbudgeted resources in the past few years dealing with migrant surges. He said any immigration-related policies enacted by the U.S. affect Mexican border residents. He referenced Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s secondary roadside inspections at the border as an example of this.

“Juarez industry for a long time has been lobbying for more expeditious cargo inspections to maintain competitiveness,” he said. “We are privileged to have an alternate truck crossing at Santa Teresa, New Mexico, but the point is to modernize our existing infrastructure, to safeguard competitive advantages for the region. We cannot take a step back and have our cargo stuck at the border.”

‘Soft-sided’ facility proposed to deal with migrant surge

For the past few days, El Paso has been dealing with a new spike in migrant apprehensions ahead of the anticipated end of the federal government’s Title 42 public health policy that allows border agents to quickly expel ineligible migrants.

The surge has prompted federal officials to release around 1,000 migrants to the streets of El Paso since Saturday. Some of them have spent several hours in the cold after sunset.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said she has proposed to the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee funding to establish a “soft-sided” facility where migrants can spend a night or two before securing transportation out of El Paso.

“I’ve shared those photos with appropriators, those videos and have talked about [….] making sure there is a federally operated emergency shelter. Maybe a soft-sided site where folks are not in custody but have the ability to wait for a short amount of time,” Escobar said in a Tuesday Zoom call with reporters. “I’ve been floating that idea for a while and while there didn’t seem to be an appetite before, my conversation last night with the chairwoman [….] she was very moved by the photos and wanted to do everything possible to find a viable alternative.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
CBS Denver

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tom Handy

President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the United States-Mexican border. Southern states such as Texas under Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bussed thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They were overwhelmed by the number of migrants entering their states.
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in New Mexico

New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
MIDLAND, TX
NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas

Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy