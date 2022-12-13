Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
ktvo.com
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
khqa.com
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
ktvo.com
Macon man falls asleep while driving, crashes into guard rail
NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed late Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 149, one mile south of New Cambria. State troopers said Jeffrey Heckman, 57, of Macon, went to sleep...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Area Roads
Several roadwork projects continue across northwest Missouri as weather permits. Work in the local counties through Christmas eve includes:. US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Elderly Northeast Missouri woman's disappearance still a mystery a year later
HOLLIDAY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri sheriff's office is still trying to locate an elderly woman who disappeared one year ago. On Friday, December 17, 2021, at around 4:24 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing person. Betty L. Hayes, 88, of Holliday,...
ktvo.com
Adair County jury finds Queen City man guilty of child molestation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An Adair County jury convicted a northeast Missouri man last week in a 2018 sex crime case. Stephen Starbuck, 61, of Queen City, was convicted Friday on one count of third-degree child molestation involving a child under the age of 14. The trial was held in...
kchi.com
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
ktvo.com
Ernest W. (Ernie) Hall, 81 of La Plata, Mo., Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Funeral Services for Ernest W. (Ernie) Hall age 81 of La Plata, Mo., formerly of Novelty, Mo., will be held Monday, Dec. 19th in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home Edina, Mo. Visitation will begin at 10 AM and services will be held at 11 AM. Burial will be Novelty Cemetery. Ernie...
KOMU
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa Red Kettle campaign in final stretch
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa shoppers have until Christmas Day to donate to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. Volunteers are collecting donations at Walmart, Fareway, Hobby Lobby and Walgreens. This year's goal is $30,000. Officials say 90% of the proceeds will stay in Ottumwa. The extra money will help...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff reports on recent incidents and events
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on recent incidents and arrests. Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office concluded an investigation December 14th of felony stealing by deceit where a Carrollton resident allegedly sold his pickup truck to someone in Livingston County for $4,200 cash. Twenty-eight year old Joseph Wayne Webb was arrested for the alleged crime.
kchi.com
Search Warrant Served At Local Business
Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street. In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these...
KCRG.com
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wanted Ottumwa man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot by law enforcement after officers said he was armed with a weapon while trying to escape from being arrested last week. Wapello County law enforcement said Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, is...
kchi.com
Arrests And Attempted Suicide In Police Report
Two hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 01:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and 1st St. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.
ktvo.com
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
Man accused of dumping puppies along road
Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri have charged a man whom they said dumped a litter of puppies along a road. Deputies had received a call on Tuesday that someone had left five dogs along Southwest Boulevard just outside the city limits of Macon, Missouri. The county sheriff’s office said they...
ktvo.com
Kirksville volleyball club to wrap gifts for $1 each
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A group of local athletes is looking to raise money by helping make your holiday season a little less stressful. The KAOS Volleyball Club in Kirksville will be hosting a present-wrapping fundraiser Saturday at Kirksville High School. You can have the team wrap your Christmas gifts...
kttn.com
Trenton man files for Mayor’s seat in upcoming April election
A candidate has filed for Trenton Mayor for the April 4th election. Nick McHargue of 503 Town and Country Lane filed the afternoon of December 16th. He has previously served as mayor. Candidates who have filed previously for the Trenton City Council election include Michael Opitz for Third Ward Council...
