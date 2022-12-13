Read full article on original website
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
Meet Darla, a foodie up for adoption in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Darla, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a family to feed her treats this holiday season. The 6-year-old pitbull mix came to the shelter in May and has been in and out since then. But while she’s been to a few homes, she […]
Teen boy arrested for bringing gun into Ohio school parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy has been arrested for bringing a gun into a school zone last week. According to Columbus police, on Dec. 7 at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street in the Westgate neighborhood on a report of a large fight, with witnesses reporting […]
wosu.org
Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances
A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Tacos in Columbus
Pizzas, burgers and tacos. The three basic American food groups. We asked our readers for the second year in a row about their favorite spot for tacos and the results were wild and varied. From sit-down restaurants to taco trucks and finer-dining to quick-and-cheap, all kinds of taco options were represented.
'Real messed up': Teens vandalize 3 buses at Columbus day care center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child care center is asking for help after three of their buses were vandalized over the weekend. Wayne Dixson, who works at Indigo Children’s Center on East Livingston Avenue, said a group of teens on Friday were caught on a surveillance camera breaking into the buses, stealing items out of it and even smashing a back window with a fire extinguisher.
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits.
Columbus man gets max 180-day sentence for attempted strangulation of California woman at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man charged with the random attack and attempted strangulation of a woman has been given the maximum 180-day jail sentence by a Franklin County Municipal Court judge. A California woman was visiting a family member at Riverside Methodist Hospital with her 4-year-old daughter on...
Video shows deadly Columbus Sheetz shooting with 12 persons of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police on Friday released security camera video from a Sheetz gas station shooting that left one man dead. The videos from three separate cameras show different angles of the Oct. 30 incident, but none of them show 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky being hit by gunfire. A suspect in the parking lot […]
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
10TV welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz to the Doppler 10 weather team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV-WBNS welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz who will lead the Doppler 10 weather team with his experience both as a scientist of understanding Columbus weather and knowledge of the forecasting software. “I’m really looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work,” said Martz....
Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there. Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found...
Court issues temporary stay against City of Columbus’ newly passed gun laws
COLUMBUS — A judge in Fairfield County has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances. >>RELATED: City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons. The Columbus City Council passed a set of gun ordinances December 5 that would...
Columbus man mistakenly released from jail charged in deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who weeks ago was mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail has been charged in a deadly gas station shooting that occurred late Tuesday night. According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by 10TV, detectives believe David Johnson III is one of three...
Which Columbus stores are closed on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of grocery stores and retailers across central Ohio are closing their doors for Christmas. Find which shops are closed near you below. View which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas here. AldiAldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble […]
Person found dead inside burning car in Columbus
A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning.
