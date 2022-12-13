ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothamist

NY rent assistance program could close Jan. 15

While the state's rent relief program is likely to shutter next month, it may reopen if more funding becomes available. Facing dwindling funding, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program may close to future applicants next month. But it could reopen in the future. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New York Post

Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there

Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Paterson students open third S.W.A.G. room at school

Paterson School District cut the ribbon on a third S.W.A.G. room on Friday. The room – which is open at School No.10 -- stands for “Students With Academic Goals,” and includes video games, arcade games and other gaming equipment. It also includes lounge areas, TVs and computers.
PATERSON, NJ
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson

BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings

On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building

2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SHELTON, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Casino set to open on December 28

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
