Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Apply now to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence BillAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Mount Vernon officials expected to address closing city's animal shelter
News 12 is told the decision has been made to contract the city's animal shelter services with the Humane Society of Westchester, something 19 other municipalities in the county already do.
hudsoncountyview.com
From a jail cell to City Hall, Jersey City Councilman Gilmore talks first year in office
Jersey City Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore reflected on being one of the first formerly incarcerated individuals to hold elected office, policing, helping troubled youth, and more while discussing his first year in office. “In some states, as soon as you get arrested, you lose your [voting]...
NY rent assistance program could close Jan. 15
While the state's rent relief program is likely to shutter next month, it may reopen if more funding becomes available. Facing dwindling funding, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program may close to future applicants next month. But it could reopen in the future. [ more › ]
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
News 12
Paterson students open third S.W.A.G. room at school
Paterson School District cut the ribbon on a third S.W.A.G. room on Friday. The room – which is open at School No.10 -- stands for “Students With Academic Goals,” and includes video games, arcade games and other gaming equipment. It also includes lounge areas, TVs and computers.
Friday fight, guns discovery prompts stepped-up security at Paterson's John F. Kennedy High School
All students entering campus on Monday are being subjected to security screenings.
City of Long Beach revokes chair and table permit at restaurant Riptides
Earlier in December, the owner of Riptides got a letter from the city saying the tables are no longer allowed and that they'd have to be removed by Jan. 3.
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson
BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings
On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
2 ex-Hudson Valley corrections workers charged in connection to 2020 inmate assault
Ex-corrections officer Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, is accused of assaulting inmate Damian Williams in May.
Patchogue-Medford parents on edge after bullets found inside high school
The district sent out an email notifying them that a foil packet with 19 bullets was found in the vestibule of the high school.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
Activists take to the streets in response to man fatally shot on Grand Concourse
A crowd gathered outside of where 28-year-old Parrish Truesdale was fatally shot in the head Tuesday morning.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
Comments / 0