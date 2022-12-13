ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munfordville, KY

wcluradio.com

Clarence Lee Crowe

Clarence Lee Crowe, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 16th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. Clarence was born in Gamaliel, KY on December 23, 1940, a son of the late Clarene (Thomerson) and Raymond Crowe. Clarence is survived by a sister, Marie Hatter, of Fern Creek, KY;...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Virginia Burgess Thomas

Virginia Burgess Thomas, 95, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born May 13, 1927 in Fithian, Illinois to the late Willis Hershel Burgess and Effie Combs Burgess. Virginia was a seamstress at Kentucky Pants for 20 years and was a longtime member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Etoile Eastern Star for 70 years and was a member of the DAV Ladies Auxiliary for over 20 years. In her spare time, she loved caring for her flowers and quilting.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Jerry Dan Throneberry

Jerry Dan Throneberry, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born September 10, 1948, in Lewisburg, Tennessee to the late John Edwin Throneberry and Nellie Louise Childress Throneberry. Jerry retired from the United States Army and after retirement held many jobs, to include, working at Suntec for several years. He was a longtime member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Eva (Ford) Short

Eva (Ford) Short, 95, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. On September 27, 1927, she was born in Monroe County, KY, a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Ford and Hassie (Thompson) Ford. Eva worked at Key Work Clothes where she was...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Josephine Vincent Fink

Josephine Vincent Fink, 62, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Jefferson County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Billy Lahue Vincent and Beulah Johnson Vincent and the wife of the late Donald Walton Fink Jr. She was preceded in death by a companion, Kenneth Havunen.
HODGENVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed

Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed, 55, of Bowling Green, Ky died on December 11, 2022 at the Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George Billy Reed and Marie Dewalt Reed, and his identical twin brother Terry Reed. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Ella Bybee Kinslow

Ella Bybee Kinslow, 81, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born March 6, 1941 to the late Ethel Strode Bowles and John Anderson (Ped) Bowles. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired seamstress at Handmacher Fashions, a homemaker and a devoted grandmother. She is...
GLASGOW, KY
Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Nemar Woodson (Updated)

Nemar Woodson, 91, of Frisco, TX and formerly of Glasgow, passed away on December 12, 2022 at the Sunrise of Frisco Assisted Living Facility in Frisco, TX. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Ollie Batey and Flossie Smart Batey. Mrs. Woodson was known to her family and friends as Mae. She worked in accounting for Chevron USA company for many years and was of the Baptist Faith.
FRISCO, TX
WBKO

Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wdrb.com

Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wcluradio.com

Burkesville murder suspect arrested in California

BURKESVILLE — A man connected to a murder in Cumberland County was arrested in California last week. Kentucky State Police said the arrest stems from an investigation started on Sept. 26. Police responded to a home along Glasgow Road and discovered a man inside dead. Troopers and detectives responded...
BURKESVILLE, KY
WBKO

Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said. Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants,...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY

