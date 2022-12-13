Read full article on original website
Clarence Lee Crowe
Clarence Lee Crowe, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 16th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. Clarence was born in Gamaliel, KY on December 23, 1940, a son of the late Clarene (Thomerson) and Raymond Crowe. Clarence is survived by a sister, Marie Hatter, of Fern Creek, KY;...
Virginia Burgess Thomas
Virginia Burgess Thomas, 95, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born May 13, 1927 in Fithian, Illinois to the late Willis Hershel Burgess and Effie Combs Burgess. Virginia was a seamstress at Kentucky Pants for 20 years and was a longtime member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Etoile Eastern Star for 70 years and was a member of the DAV Ladies Auxiliary for over 20 years. In her spare time, she loved caring for her flowers and quilting.
Jerry Dan Throneberry
Jerry Dan Throneberry, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born September 10, 1948, in Lewisburg, Tennessee to the late John Edwin Throneberry and Nellie Louise Childress Throneberry. Jerry retired from the United States Army and after retirement held many jobs, to include, working at Suntec for several years. He was a longtime member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
Eva (Ford) Short
Eva (Ford) Short, 95, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. On September 27, 1927, she was born in Monroe County, KY, a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Ford and Hassie (Thompson) Ford. Eva worked at Key Work Clothes where she was...
Josephine Vincent Fink
Josephine Vincent Fink, 62, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Jefferson County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Billy Lahue Vincent and Beulah Johnson Vincent and the wife of the late Donald Walton Fink Jr. She was preceded in death by a companion, Kenneth Havunen.
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed, 55, of Bowling Green, Ky died on December 11, 2022 at the Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George Billy Reed and Marie Dewalt Reed, and his identical twin brother Terry Reed. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother...
Ella Bybee Kinslow
Ella Bybee Kinslow, 81, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born March 6, 1941 to the late Ethel Strode Bowles and John Anderson (Ped) Bowles. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired seamstress at Handmacher Fashions, a homemaker and a devoted grandmother. She is...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Nemar Woodson (Updated)
Nemar Woodson, 91, of Frisco, TX and formerly of Glasgow, passed away on December 12, 2022 at the Sunrise of Frisco Assisted Living Facility in Frisco, TX. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Ollie Batey and Flossie Smart Batey. Mrs. Woodson was known to her family and friends as Mae. She worked in accounting for Chevron USA company for many years and was of the Baptist Faith.
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
Burkesville murder suspect arrested in California
BURKESVILLE — A man connected to a murder in Cumberland County was arrested in California last week. Kentucky State Police said the arrest stems from an investigation started on Sept. 26. Police responded to a home along Glasgow Road and discovered a man inside dead. Troopers and detectives responded...
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said. Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants,...
California Highway Patrol commander found dead in Tennessee
A death investigation is underway after a California Highway Patrol commander was found dead at a home in Clay County over the weekend.
Suspicious person call at Morgantown Elem. School leads to arrest of man on drug charges
A Morgantown man has been jailed on drug charges after being found loitering on school property. Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:00, officers responded to Morgantown Elementary School, at 210 Cemetery Street, on the report of a suspicious male, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Clarkson teen arrested on indictment warrant charging him with acquiring property from drug sales, trafficking in marijuana
A Clarkson teenager charged in February on a drug trafficking charge has been jailed after being indicted on multiple felony charges, including acquiring property from the sale of a controlled substance. Tyler Litsey, 19, was arrested by Leitchfield Police Officers DJ Newton, Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright early Tuesday morning...
