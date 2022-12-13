Read full article on original website
Farm and Dairy
Reintroduction of trumpeter swans an Ohio success story
When we think of trumpeter swans, we picture beautiful, white birds floating gracefully on the water. We don’t think of them being hunted relentlessly, or their feathers — and especially their skins — marketed commercially. But that’s what was most responsible for their near disappearance in the lower 48 states.
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
WSYX ABC6
Vets leader on Ohio GOP voting plan: 'It's going to disenfranchise military ballots'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Roberts doesn't mince words about what he sees as the impact of sweeping changes in election law this week by Ohio Republican legislators:. "It’s going to disenfranchise military ballots – full stop," he told WSYX 6 On Your Side. Roberts is a...
WSYX ABC6
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
wosu.org
Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances
A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Sidney Daily News
Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits
This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
This spot in Ohio among best cities in U.S. for beer drinkers: study
Did your city make the list?
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she’s entitled to under Ohio law, the state’s highest court ruled Friday. In a 4-3 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by […]
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
Anti-trans sports ban fails in Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ember Zelch, an 18-year-old softball player and senior in high school, the anti-trans sports bill that failed to get enough support in the Ohio legislature hits too close to home. The bill would have banned transgender athletes like Ember from sports that correspond with their...
spectrumnews1.com
Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
