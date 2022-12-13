ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Farm and Dairy

Reintroduction of trumpeter swans an Ohio success story

When we think of trumpeter swans, we picture beautiful, white birds floating gracefully on the water. We don’t think of them being hunted relentlessly, or their feathers — and especially their skins — marketed commercially. But that’s what was most responsible for their near disappearance in the lower 48 states.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
wosu.org

Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances

A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits

This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Anti-trans sports ban fails in Ohio legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ember Zelch, an 18-year-old softball player and senior in high school, the anti-trans sports bill that failed to get enough support in the Ohio legislature hits too close to home. The bill would have banned transgender athletes like Ember from sports that correspond with their...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus

It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

