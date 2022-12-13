Read full article on original website
Gary Garrett
5d ago
Before I even read this article,I said this guy doesn't look right and then I read what he's accused of.He's definitely going to have an extremely difficult time when entering jail.Nobody likes people that abuse or hurts children. He'll wish that he was never born when those inmates find out what he's in for. I've no sympathy for anyone who mistreats children,I'll never understand why people just don't go get help.Well you've made your bed,like the saying goes.You show no mercy,expect no mercy....
5
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KTUL
Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
KTUL
DUI checkpoint in Glenpool results in two arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There were extra patrols on the roads in Tulsa County Friday night looking for drunk drivers. It was part of an ENDUI campaign with the sheriff's office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Glenpool police. They also had a sobriety checkpoint set up with one goal, to...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog
TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
KOCO
72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
KOKI FOX 23
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Man In Custody, Accused Of Calling In Threats Against Vinita High School In 2021
The man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat against Vinita High School is in custody. Federal prosecutors said in January, 2021, James McCarty made the call from a small town in northeast Arizona. The call caused the school to immediately go into lockdown, and prompted a...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 72-year-old man accused of shooting roommate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - One person was shot in a neighborhood near 61st and Memorial, Tulsa police said. The shooting occurred Friday night, officers said. This is a developing story.
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. Police on scene said there was a dispute between two acquaintances that led to a shooting. One person involved is in the hospital with injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew...
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
okcfox.com
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant
An Oklahoma attorney and her alleged boyfriend/client now find themselves on the wrong side of the law after Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant on the attorney’s home.
KOCO
Arizona man faces federal charges for false threats to schools across country, including Oklahoma
An Arizona man is facing federal charges for making false threats to schools across the country, including Oklahoma. Documents say James McCarty has made several bogus swatting calls for months. In January, he called the police claiming he was a student at Vinita High School and he was armed with guns, along with propane tanks.
KOKI FOX 23
Texas man dead after Ottawa County car crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man is dead after a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Friday, Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. on the Will Rogers Turnpike, about 0.8 miles south and 3 miles miles east of Quapaw in Ottawa County.
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa High School evacuated after fire on Friday, no injuries reported
SAPULPA, Okla. — A fire caused students and staff to be evacuated at Sapulpa High School on Friday, according to the Sapulpa Police Department (SPD). No injuries were reported and the fire, which was contained to a bathroom, was quickly extinguished by school staff and the Sapulpa Fire Department, according to an SPD Facebook post,
OHP: 32-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Blue Top Road and 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road. Troopers said Aaron Roberts, 32, was traveling westbound on Blue Top Road at a fast...
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
KTUL
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
