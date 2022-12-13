After first being elected to the office of Illinois Secretary of State in 1998, Jesse White, Jr. is retiring as the longest official to ever occupy the position. Prior to that he served six years as Cook County Recorder of Deeds, and 16 years in the Illinois General Assembly. White also foundered the Jesse White Tumbling Team in 1959. This organization which was created to serve as a positive outlet for at-risk kids throughout Chicago, went on to gain international recognition with more than 18,500 participants.

