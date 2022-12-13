Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Friday. She said she is not experiencing any symptoms, which she is attributing to being vaccinated and “fully boosted.” Lightfoot said she will continue to isolate and work from home while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This is […]
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the Wards
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-CurrinPhoto byVillage of Matteson. Rich Township Supervisor Calvin JordanPhoto byRich Township. (Matteson, IL) The Village of Matteson President Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan will be joined by U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be joined by over 700 incredibly happy children in a Successful holiday giveaway and programming that has made its way to the south suburbs.
Coalition rallies outside the Christkindlmarket downtown, voices platform for 2023 election
Christkindlmarket shoppers in the Loop experienced a bonafide Chicago rally Saturday afternoon as a coalition of unions and community organizations shouted their demands of candidates for the upcoming 2023 local election.
A Year in Review: 10 Stories You May Have Forgotten About That Happened Around Chicago in 2022
As the holidays approach and 2022 comes to a close, many are looking back at all that has happened over the course of the past 12 months, with many finding it hard to believe some events still occurred during this year. While heavily anticipated national and worldwide events such as...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Jr. Retires after 24 Years in Office
After first being elected to the office of Illinois Secretary of State in 1998, Jesse White, Jr. is retiring as the longest official to ever occupy the position. Prior to that he served six years as Cook County Recorder of Deeds, and 16 years in the Illinois General Assembly. White also foundered the Jesse White Tumbling Team in 1959. This organization which was created to serve as a positive outlet for at-risk kids throughout Chicago, went on to gain international recognition with more than 18,500 participants.
'All I heard was shots': Sister was on phone with little brother when 2 killed outside CPS school
One of the victims' sister described being on the phone with her little brother during his final moments. She heard gunshots nearby and when she ran over, she found the two teens on the ground.
Sen. Duckworth says Chicago Police Officers on way home after being stuck in Peru
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joins the Lisa Dent Show to talk about new legislation to prioritize airline passenger safety and provide a breaking update on the two Chicago Police Officers who were stuck in Peru amid conflict in the country.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker unveils state's Menorah before the start of Hanukkah
CHICAGO - The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah begins this Sunday. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the Illinois Jewish Caucus at the Bilandic Building in downtown Chicago to unveil the state's Menorah. Known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is an eight-night holiday commemorating the rededication of the second Jewish...
cwbchicago.com
Howdy pardner! Chicago man on electronic monitoring for 9 felony cases in 2 Illinois counties is found in Texas border town
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man who was placed on electronic monitoring by two different counties while facing nine separate felony cases cut off both counties’ ankle monitors in August and escaped to a Texas border town. Now he’s back in the Cook County jail. “Most...
fox32chicago.com
Warm up in Wrigleyville at Santa Baby Bar
If Santa Baby Bar can't get you in the holiday spirit, nothing can. It is a multi-room, multi-floor Christmas pop-up with a specialty menu that Santa himself would love. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
Housing investors flock towards Obama Presidential Center causing gentrification woes: Investigation
The Illinois Answers Project took a closer look at who is buying property in the nearby South Shore neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows
CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot on Chicago's Near West Side on Saturday night. Chicago police said the man, who is about 27, was on West Madison near South Western around 6:25 p.m. when he was shot. He was hit in the neck and back. He was hospitalized in serious...
Chicago Police Department criticized for officer suicides in consent decree report
The report points out staffing issues, and the struggle to recruit and retain officers.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police officer faces dismissal for allegedly beating woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in knee in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the knee in South Chicago Sunday. At about 5:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 3000 block of East 80th Street when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The victim was shot in the knee and transported...
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘A good man, among the very best’
Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
