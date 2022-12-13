ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Friday. She said she is not experiencing any symptoms, which she is attributing to being vaccinated and “fully boosted.” Lightfoot said she will continue to isolate and work from home while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This is […]
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the Wards

Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-CurrinPhoto byVillage of Matteson. Rich Township Supervisor Calvin JordanPhoto byRich Township. (Matteson, IL) The Village of Matteson President Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan will be joined by U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be joined by over 700 incredibly happy children in a Successful holiday giveaway and programming that has made its way to the south suburbs.
MATTESON, IL
Chicago Defender

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Jr. Retires after 24 Years in Office

After first being elected to the office of Illinois Secretary of State in 1998, Jesse White, Jr. is retiring as the longest official to ever occupy the position. Prior to that he served six years as Cook County Recorder of Deeds, and 16 years in the Illinois General Assembly. White also foundered the Jesse White Tumbling Team in 1959. This organization which was created to serve as a positive outlet for at-risk kids throughout Chicago, went on to gain international recognition with more than 18,500 participants.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker unveils state's Menorah before the start of Hanukkah

CHICAGO - The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah begins this Sunday. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the Illinois Jewish Caucus at the Bilandic Building in downtown Chicago to unveil the state's Menorah. Known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is an eight-night holiday commemorating the rededication of the second Jewish...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Warm up in Wrigleyville at Santa Baby Bar

If Santa Baby Bar can't get you in the holiday spirit, nothing can. It is a multi-room, multi-floor Christmas pop-up with a specialty menu that Santa himself would love. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows

CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the back on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot on Chicago's Near West Side on Saturday night. Chicago police said the man, who is about 27, was on West Madison near South Western around 6:25 p.m. when he was shot. He was hit in the neck and back. He was hospitalized in serious...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in knee in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the knee in South Chicago Sunday. At about 5:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 3000 block of East 80th Street when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The victim was shot in the knee and transported...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘A good man, among the very best’

Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
CHICAGO, IL

