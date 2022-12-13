Read full article on original website
Related
Tori Spelling’s 5-year-old son is ‘sick again’ after missing 3 weeks of school
Flu season has arrived. Tori Spelling revealed her 5-year-old son, Beau, is “sick again” after an illness sidelined him from his studies for nearly a month. “Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum wrote of her youngest child on her Instagram Story on Sunday. “Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!” Spelling, 49, shared that Beau was throwing up, battling a high fever and felt “so stuffy.” “Parents are you finding this to be true as well? That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they...
I Want Another Kid, And My Husband Doesn’t
I already have three magnificent kids, but I know in my bones that I want another child. Here’s the problem: My husband is equally certain he doesn’t want another child. We go around and around, each of us with the same argument over and over. “How dare you take this away from me!” I say. “How dare you force this on me!” he retorts. But how do you reconcile this major life decision when you and your partner disagree, in such a fundamental way, when it’s truly an either-or question?
Kelly Clarkson and Jewel Discuss How "Weird" It Is To Be a Single Mom During The Holidays
It’s extra difficult to navigate the holiday season when you’re a single mom. Not only are you planning, shopping, spending, and wrapping solo, but you’re also spending those holidays without a partner. It can be bizarre, but also challenging. Single mamas Kelly Clarkson and singer Jewel know...
Dispatches from the depths of sick season.
If you have kids — especially small ones — in any kind of school, daycare, nanny share, or other program right now, you know: this sick season isn’t for the faint of heart. Between Covid, hand foot and mouth disease, RSV, the flu, stomach bugs, and regular old colds... it’s exhausting at best, and downright scary at worst. Here, 35 parents tell the Scary Mommy Confessional how they’re really feeling about all the coughing, snot, screen time, missed work days, and hours spent at urgent care.
'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home
Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Accuses Husband Kody of Turning Meri and Robyn ‘Against’ Her
Divided family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown accused husband Kody Brown of not wanting to see his kids and turning fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown “against” her in a heated debate over the family’s holiday plans following Christine Brown’s departure. Janelle, 53, and...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Popculture
'The Voice' Singer Marries 'Love of Her Life'
Singer Rachael Leahcar, who participated in the first season of The Voice Australia, married the "love of her life" on Nov. 25. Leahcar, 28, and Chris Johinke tied the knot in the Adelaide Hills in front of 100 guests. The singer finished in third place on The Voice Australia in 2012 and has released five albums since gaining fame.
'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute
Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
Married at First Sight’s Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson Take Romantic Vacation 1 Month After Split: ‘I Am Truly Thankful’
Courtesy of KATINA GOODE/Instagram Is this a reconciliation? Married at First Sight stars Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson shared photos from a recent vacation to Mexico — one month after announcing their split. "If we take off now we can catch the sun ✈️☀️," Goode captioned a photo of her and Dickerson, both 29, via […]
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Speaks After Latest Divorce Drama
The Sister Wives family is a little lighter today after news broke that another wife has ended her marriage to Kody Brown. On Friday, InTouch Weekly confirmed that Janelle Brown had officially ended her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Once the news made the rounds, fans went looking for clues...
Reese Witherspoon And Laura Dern Taste Test The Negroni Sbagliato For Moms Everywhere
Earlier this year, the Negroni Sbagliato — “with prosecco in it” — went viral after House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy revealed it as their drink of choice during a Q&A with co-star Olivia Cooke. Well, BFFS and Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon...
Scary Mommy
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0