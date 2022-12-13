I already have three magnificent kids, but I know in my bones that I want another child. Here’s the problem: My husband is equally certain he doesn’t want another child. We go around and around, each of us with the same argument over and over. “How dare you take this away from me!” I say. “How dare you force this on me!” he retorts. But how do you reconcile this major life decision when you and your partner disagree, in such a fundamental way, when it’s truly an either-or question?

10 DAYS AGO