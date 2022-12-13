Read full article on original website
AZ Big Spotlight: Scottsdale Princess, Stevens-Leinweber, Ballet Arizona
Jack Miller earns Drinkwater Spirit of Community Award. Jack Miller, regional vice president and general manager of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, has been honored by Scottsdale Leadership with the Drinkwater Spirit of Community Award. The award, named for former Scottsdale mayor Herb Drinkwater, is given annually to a member of the community who exemplifies leadership and community engagement.
Arizona personal income increases in every county: Here’s how much
Personal income increased in all Arizona counties between 2020 and 2021, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis annual income release on November 16. Most counties in the nation had increases in personal income for 2021, with the U.S. change at 7.5%, 7.4% in metropolitan counties, and 7.7% in nonmetropolitan counties. Per capita personal income (PCPI) was $64,143 in the U.S. for 2021, an increase of 7.3%. Maricopa had the largest PCPI in the state based on BEA calculations at $59,759, followed by Coconino at $56,914 and Pima at $52,942. The greatest increase in PCPI in 2021 was for Greenlee County, at 11.4% and $48,079. Per capita personal income for metropolitan areas in Arizona: $58,308 for Phoenix, $56,914 for Flagstaff, $52,942 for Tucson, $49,096 for Sierra Vista-Douglas, $49,060 for Prescott Valley-Prescott, $44,299 for Yuma, and $41,331 for Lake Havasu City-Kingman. Exhibit 1 shows county per capita personal income for 2021 in Arizona.
Great Hearts Lincoln is Arizona’s top-scoring school
Great Hearts Lincoln is Arizona’s top-scoring school, according to data recently released by the Arizona State Board of Education. There were 1,342 others competing for that distinction. Great Hearts Lincoln, like all public charter schools, enrolls any student who applies, provided a seat is available. There is no entrance...
The Arches apartments in Glendale sell for $33.5 million
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million ($167,500/unit) sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community located at 6240 North 63rd Avenue in Glendale, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII, LP, an entity of Phoenix-based Western Wealth Capital.
Ground breaks on Verde Medical Center in Gilbert
Groundbreaking took place earlier this month on Verde Medical Center, a significant new medical office project serving a fast-growing part of the East Valley. Verde Medical Center will be a 39,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building located at the southwest quadrant of Williams Field Road and Recker Road in south Gilbert. The building is part of a larger mixed-use project called Verde at Cooley Station which includes approximately 95,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fitness operators, a 25,000 square foot of creative office building and three multi-family residential projects totaling more approximately 750 units.
Founders of Drybar unveil Squeeze massage experience
From the Founders of Drybar, Squeeze, a way better massage experience, announced today the brand’s third location opening in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 15. Located at 4513 Scottsdale Rd Suite 112, across from Apple and next to Sprinkle Cupcakes, the 3,200 square foot space holds 11 rooms and will provide customers with a seamless and customizable massage experience.
Home buyers see first signs of affordability relief in months
After months of watching the cost of a new mortgage rise higher and higher, home buyers finally saw some affordability relief in November. A combination of declining home values and lower mortgage rates brought the monthly mortgage payment on a typical U.S. home down by about $100, according to the latest Zillow Market Report. Still, monthly mortgage costs are up $720, or 66.1%, over the past year.
