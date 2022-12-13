Read full article on original website
247Sports
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
247Sports
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Who is Alabama going after ahead of National Signing Day? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, Steve Wiltfong discusses Alabama's Crystal Ball picks, DL James Smith, EDGE Qua Russaw, and CB Damari Brown ahead of National Signing Day.
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: Top uncommitted recruits and where they're leaning
College football's recruiting calendar is in the final stages for 2023 with the transfer portal and the Early Signing Period keeping coaching staffs and prospective student-athletes busy. There are five five-star prospects in the 2023 cycle per 247Sports who are still uncommitted, and some of those players are nearing decisions.
247Sports
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
247Sports
Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record
It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
247Sports
Decision Day, Final Prediction: Four-Star RB Aneyas Williams
Today is the day. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams, the No. 185 overall player in America per the composite rankings and No. 240 overall talent per 247Sports, knows where he wants to go to school. The class of 2024 standout will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 pm CT / 7 pm ET.
247Sports
5-star OL Samson Okunlola set to announce a commitment on Thursday afternoon
The nation’s top uncommitted prospect is set to come off the board on Thursday afternoon with Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola slated to come off the board. A decision will come around 4:00 p.m. ET during a ceremony at his school where the nation’s No....
247Sports
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UCONN
Barret Sallee and Tom Fornelli join Chip Patterson to share their picks for the Marshall vs UCONN matchup.
Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina battling for five-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of Signing Day 2022
Maryland, Michigan and South Carolina battle for uncommitted five-star Nyckoles Harbor in a race down to the wire, according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound talent from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll. "Well, two weeks in a row that he's been at Maryland," Wiltfong said on...
247Sports
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
247Sports
Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program
Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
Top247 LB Carter helps Tennessee move up in team recruiting rankings
With Early Signing Day for the 2023 class now just a week away, Tennessee entered Wednesday with a top-10 class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. But the Vols climbed even higher by landing a highly ranked, in-state player who was one of their top remaining targets. Tennessee moved...
247Sports
Michigan backup quarterback enters transfer portal
After two seasons in Ann Arbor serving as a backup quarterback for the Wolverines, it appears Alan Bowman may be looking to add a final chapter to his journeyman career elsewhere. Thursday afternoon, the graduate student entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports sources. Bowman, a 6-foot-3, 217-pound quarterback...
247Sports
BarkBoard Staff Predictions: Fresno State vs Washington State in LA Bowl
The Fresno State Bulldogs are headed to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl where they will face the Washington State Cougars. The contest will be featured on network television on ABC at 12:30 p.m. PT. To preview the game, the BarkBoard.com staff makes its predictions for how the bowl game will play out and which players will shine.
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 3 Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs had plenty to celebrate after beating LSU in the SEC Championship Game, but the Bulldogs did have a few key injuries to keep an eye on in the aftermath. Eleven days later, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered an update on the players in question. Smart was...
247Sports
Stanford transfer Stephen Herron to visit Louisville
Louisville football is poised for a big weekend. While the team is in Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, new head coach Jeff Brohm and his developing staff will remain at the UofL football complex to host a large collection of recruits. Cardinal Authority has confirmed that among the impressive group will be Stanford defensive line transfer Stephen Herron Jr.
