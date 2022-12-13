ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

WTOL 11

Stretching, movement helpful for winter health, Toledo yoga instructor says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio has some of the highest obesity rates in the country, according to data and local doctors. During the winter those numbers don't get better. But there are many ways to keep the body moving and warmed up despite the cold weather. The winter solstice is on Wednesday and local yoga instructors suggest planning how to stay active now.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

15-year-old boxer from Toledo makes U.S. junior boxing team

TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent violence in Toledo among the city's youth population has many people looking for new ways to keep kids off the street and out of trouble. One Toledo youth, 15-year-old Lamar Stewart, is finding success in the boxing ring, but he says he's fighting for a bigger cause too.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Athlete of the Week: Lauren Gerken, Liberty-Benton

FINDLAY, Ohio — A goal Liberty-Benton star Lauren Gerken star envisioned prior to even putting on a high school uniform is now cemented throughout the program. "To be completely honest, I had no idea how close I was," Gerken said. "I mean I knew I was pretty close to 1,000 but I didn't realize I would get it in that game."
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Red Robin is coming to Rossford, joining multiple other storefronts around the Crossroads Centre off of U.S. 20. Mayor Neil MacKinnon showed site plans for the construction at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20, set to begin in spring 2023, in a Facebook post on Saturday. The currently empty lot is leased by Toledo-based Eidi Properties.
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
TOLEDO, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal

Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

How to protect your dog from the flu

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Cough, runny nose, fever... dogs get sick just like us. Right now, shelters and veterinarians are seeing high cases of the dog flu and a virus that can cause pneumonia. "We've kinda delt with this for quite sometime, so I think we just take this one...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo football arrives in Florida for Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Rockets have landed in South Florida. The Toledo football team arrived in West Palm Beach shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday as they get ready to take on Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 20. After landing at Palm Beach International...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three kids, three adults rescued from north Toledo house fire early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
OHIO STATE
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
PERRYSBURG, OH
