Stretching, movement helpful for winter health, Toledo yoga instructor says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio has some of the highest obesity rates in the country, according to data and local doctors. During the winter those numbers don't get better. But there are many ways to keep the body moving and warmed up despite the cold weather. The winter solstice is on Wednesday and local yoga instructors suggest planning how to stay active now.
15-year-old boxer from Toledo makes U.S. junior boxing team
TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent violence in Toledo among the city's youth population has many people looking for new ways to keep kids off the street and out of trouble. One Toledo youth, 15-year-old Lamar Stewart, is finding success in the boxing ring, but he says he's fighting for a bigger cause too.
WTOL-TV
Athlete of the Week: Lauren Gerken, Liberty-Benton
FINDLAY, Ohio — A goal Liberty-Benton star Lauren Gerken star envisioned prior to even putting on a high school uniform is now cemented throughout the program. "To be completely honest, I had no idea how close I was," Gerken said. "I mean I knew I was pretty close to 1,000 but I didn't realize I would get it in that game."
West Toledo dance studio advocates for safe spaces and LGBTQ+ community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeffery Foor has been dancing for 25 years. His new dance studio in west Toledo, the Element Studio of Dance, is a place he says where everyone can come together to express themselves and feel the joy of dancing. Foor says he wants everyone to feel...
Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Red Robin is coming to Rossford, joining multiple other storefronts around the Crossroads Centre off of U.S. 20. Mayor Neil MacKinnon showed site plans for the construction at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20, set to begin in spring 2023, in a Facebook post on Saturday. The currently empty lot is leased by Toledo-based Eidi Properties.
Springfield grad Adam Beale works way onto the field for hometown Rockets
BOCA RATON, Fla. — As temperatures hovered in the 20s back in northwest Ohio on Saturday, the Toledo football team spent some time on the beach in South Florida ahead of the Boca Raton Bowl. The MAC champion Rockets held their first practice at Boca Raton High School before...
TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
10 year old is fast friends with labrador thanks to Ability Center, volunteers
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two-year-old Stella is she's a skilled companion therapy dog who has become fast friends with 10-year-old Noah Henderson. "I really needed a best friend, I was really worried about going to middle school this year and she helped me not feel like that," Henderson said of the labrador.
Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal
Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
Local family raising money for new van for daughter with disabilities
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — In November, the Gallup family's van was stolen while at a concert in Detroit. Since then, Detroit Police located the van severely damaged, along with thousands of dollars in medical equipment. The van was essential to the Gallup family, from Northwood, who needed it to transport...
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
How to protect your dog from the flu
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Cough, runny nose, fever... dogs get sick just like us. Right now, shelters and veterinarians are seeing high cases of the dog flu and a virus that can cause pneumonia. "We've kinda delt with this for quite sometime, so I think we just take this one...
Toledo football arrives in Florida for Boca Raton Bowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Rockets have landed in South Florida. The Toledo football team arrived in West Palm Beach shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday as they get ready to take on Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 20. After landing at Palm Beach International...
TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
Three kids, three adults rescued from north Toledo house fire early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
