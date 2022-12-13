Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For a Reasonable Fee, Clyde Dalton Will Bring His Souped-Up Mobile Slaughterhouse to Your Residence and Kill Your Farm Animals For You
Every year at the Humboldt County Fair you joke about bidding on one of those farm animals raised by a child. Every year you think about splitting the cost with a bunch of your friends and getting the whole animal butchered. You dream about having local, organic meat at your table and the rest tucked away in your freezer.
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
A new article in Atlantic magazine lays bare the real reason California and other blue states have a homeless crisis while red states don't.
Lake County News
California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears
Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
CA workers will no longer receive mandatory COVID pay after a recent vote
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past two years, California has tried to slow the spread of COVID by asking sick workers to stay home and guaranteeing their pay but this is about to change. After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency order will expire in February 2023 and the California […]
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
KRON4
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
North Coast Journal
Craft Fairs and Pop Up Markets Continue this Weekend
Still have Christmas shopping left to do? I see you. Haven’t started? I feel. you! Thankfully, there’s an abundance of smaller craft fairs popping up all. over this weekend, where you’re (we’re) bound to find just the right gift for. everyone on your list. Here's a...
Who is the woman on California’s Great Seal and what is the meaning behind the design?
The Great Seal of the State of California has easily recognizable features such as a miner, grizzly bear and the word Eureka, but one of the images on the seal may not be that well-known.
proclaimerscv.com
Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California
In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
orangeandbluepress.com
Californias CalFresh is coming in December – Find out Here where to get the SNAP EBT Discount
California’s CalFresh a version of SNAP, is coming in December to assist low-income Families that meet state and federal qualifying requirements and guidelines. CalFresh is for people with low income who meet federal income eligibility rules and want to ask for assistance with their budget to put healthy and nutritious food on the table. Moreover, Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
krcrtv.com
Strategic Growth Council grants $74M for agricultural lands
REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, California's Strategic Growth Council announced a series of grants totaling $74 million for projects across the state, focusing particularly on agricultural lands that are at risk of development. A total of 54,000 acres will be protected through these grants, including a variety of Northstate...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
California Approved A Very Bold Plan To Cut Planet-Heating Pollution
The bigger challenge will be to implement it.
MedCity News
Stanford Becomes 2nd California Health System to Grant Workers’ Big Raises This Month
Healthcare workers at Stanford Medical Center and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital ratified a new agreement that increases their wages by 15% over the next three years, SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, the workers’ union, said on Friday. The agreement also increases the hospitals’ minimum wage to $25 per...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
