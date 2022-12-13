ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For a Reasonable Fee, Clyde Dalton Will Bring His Souped-Up Mobile Slaughterhouse to Your Residence and Kill Your Farm Animals For You

Every year at the Humboldt County Fair you joke about bidding on one of those farm animals raised by a child. Every year you think about splitting the cost with a bunch of your friends and getting the whole animal butchered. You dream about having local, organic meat at your table and the rest tucked away in your freezer.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears

Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
North Coast Journal

Craft Fairs and Pop Up Markets Continue this Weekend

Still have Christmas shopping left to do? I see you. Haven’t started? I feel. you! Thankfully, there’s an abundance of smaller craft fairs popping up all. over this weekend, where you’re (we’re) bound to find just the right gift for. everyone on your list. Here's a...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California

In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Californias CalFresh is coming in December – Find out Here where to get the SNAP EBT Discount

California’s CalFresh a version of SNAP, is coming in December to assist low-income Families that meet state and federal qualifying requirements and guidelines. CalFresh is for people with low income who meet federal income eligibility rules and want to ask for assistance with their budget to put healthy and nutritious food on the table. Moreover, Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
krcrtv.com

Strategic Growth Council grants $74M for agricultural lands

REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, California's Strategic Growth Council announced a series of grants totaling $74 million for projects across the state, focusing particularly on agricultural lands that are at risk of development. A total of 54,000 acres will be protected through these grants, including a variety of Northstate...
REDDING, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE

