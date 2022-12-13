ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Whitmer, Gilchrist tackle packed agenda in a second term

DETROIT, Mich. — The to-do list is long, and the stakes are high for a second Whitmer-Gilchrist term in Michigan. Entering the new year, fresh challenges and old promises await the pair. This time though, they’ll have something they didn’t before: a legislative majority. Albeit a small lead –...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Know the Law: Semi-Trucks and Winter Driving

Wintertime and highway traffic. It’s that time of year when semi-trucks and other commercial vehicles are making their way through sometimes treacherous conditions. Does the law have anything to say about that? Are there special rules that apply? Michigan truck accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy