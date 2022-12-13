ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teens shot in Southwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southwest D.C. has sent two teenagers to the hospital, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of First Street Southwest for a report of a shooting just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived on scene they found the two teenaged victims shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
18-year-old shot dead in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot dead Saturday night in Adams Morgan. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are looking into the details of what happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest. Third District officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
3-car crash leaves man dead in Howard Co.

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A crash involving three cars Sunday afternoon left a man dead, according to Howard County police. Around 12:56 p.m., police say a 2014 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Route 32 near the Carroll County line when a 2019 Ford Edge crashed into the Honda while attempting to make a left turn from northbound Route 32 toward West Friendship Road.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pedestrian dead after crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from Nov. 30 about police departments increasing law enforcement after fatal crashes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. The crash...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Police: 4 arrested in connection with Montgomery County homicide

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County detectives have arrested four people in connection with the shooting death of a man in Silver Spring. Arrest warrants were issued against 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato for their alleged involvement in the shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
Rapper who used Capitol riot as album cover sentenced to five months in prison

WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced a former Virginia rapper who used an image of himself at the Capitol riot on an album cover to five months in prison on Monday. Antionne Brodnax, who performs under the name “Bugzie the Don,” pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts after rejecting a plea deal for a single count. Brodnax, who moved to Georgia following his arrest, entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and used a photograph of himself smoking on a vehicle outside as the cover of an album titled “The Capital.”
VIRGINIA STATE
18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC

RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
WASHINGTON, DC
