2 teens shot in Southwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southwest D.C. has sent two teenagers to the hospital, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of First Street Southwest for a report of a shooting just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived on scene they found the two teenaged victims shot.
Police: 2 detained, no shots fired Sunday at Tysons Corner mall
TYSONS, Va. — Fairfax County Police have confirmed that no shots were fired Sunday at Tysons Corner Center -- although a number of officers were on the scene for a "separate investigation." Police have since confirmed that Tysons Urban Team officers found three suspects involved in an Arlington robbery,...
18-year-old shot dead in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot dead Saturday night in Adams Morgan. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are looking into the details of what happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest. Third District officers...
3-car crash leaves man dead in Howard Co.
SYKESVILLE, Md. — A crash involving three cars Sunday afternoon left a man dead, according to Howard County police. Around 12:56 p.m., police say a 2014 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Route 32 near the Carroll County line when a 2019 Ford Edge crashed into the Honda while attempting to make a left turn from northbound Route 32 toward West Friendship Road.
Student stabbed during fight at Accokeek Academy, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a student was stabbed by a classmate at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County Friday. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the student was stabbed by a classmate around 8:45 a.m. during an incident involving students. In...
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
Sheriff's deputy in critical condition after vehicle chase in Calvert County
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — A Calvert County sheriff's deputy was shot and remained in critical condition following an attempted traffic stop that led to a vehicle chase and exchange of gunfire Saturday evening, the sheriff's office said. The gunfire happened when deputies tried to stop a vehicle around 9:30...
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
Maryland man involved in deadly DC road rage shooting released; claims self-defense
WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man has been released under "high-intensity supervision" after court documents reveal that he told officers he shot and killed a man in self-defense following a road rage fight in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Anthony Williams, 44, appeared in D.C. court Thursday afternoon facing charges of...
Pedestrian dead after crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from Nov. 30 about police departments increasing law enforcement after fatal crashes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. The crash...
Police: 4 arrested in connection with Montgomery County homicide
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County detectives have arrested four people in connection with the shooting death of a man in Silver Spring. Arrest warrants were issued against 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato for their alleged involvement in the shooting.
Woman jumps into delivery truck to escape shooter, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kill a woman, causing her to jump into a delivery truck to get away in Frederick County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the attack happened just after...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for convenience store shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man faces more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of a shooting at a Silver Spring convenience store Thursday. According to a release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, the shooting happened inside a store on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on Oct. 27.
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
MPD: 5-week-old puppy stolen during violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects involved in a violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest D.C. Thursday night. Around 7 p.m. Dec. 15, police say three suspects forced their way into a home in the 100...
33-year-old DC man killed in road rage shooting following Southeast DC crash
WASHINGTON — One man was killed in what police are calling a road rage shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. At 2:45 p.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Good Hope Road SE. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot during an altercation following...
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
Rapper who used Capitol riot as album cover sentenced to five months in prison
WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced a former Virginia rapper who used an image of himself at the Capitol riot on an album cover to five months in prison on Monday. Antionne Brodnax, who performs under the name “Bugzie the Don,” pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts after rejecting a plea deal for a single count. Brodnax, who moved to Georgia following his arrest, entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and used a photograph of himself smoking on a vehicle outside as the cover of an album titled “The Capital.”
18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC
RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
