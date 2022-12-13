WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced a former Virginia rapper who used an image of himself at the Capitol riot on an album cover to five months in prison on Monday. Antionne Brodnax, who performs under the name “Bugzie the Don,” pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts after rejecting a plea deal for a single count. Brodnax, who moved to Georgia following his arrest, entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and used a photograph of himself smoking on a vehicle outside as the cover of an album titled “The Capital.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO