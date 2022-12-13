Read full article on original website
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
Urbana High School band raising money for new band room
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One Central Illinois band room needs a tune-up. To get there, they are asking for some major donations. Urbana High School’s band has raised $75,000 in less than two months, but that’s not enough to meet their goal. For a 50-year-old band room that used to be an old locker room, the […]
Lazers Edge celebrating 30 years
Your source for copiers, laser and inkjet printers. Sales, services and supplies. We stock a large selection of copiers, printers and toners. Guaranteed lowest price and highest quality printers, ink, toner and printer parts. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff can help find a printer to fit your needs. We have the largest inventory of printers, toners and ink in the area. We are locally owned and operated and have serviced the C-U community for 30 years. We are celebrating our 30th year in business this month, December. We are offering specials all month, please follow us on Facebook to view our promotions.
Assumption man related to ‘Silent Night’ composer
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s hard to imagine Christmastime without singing catchy carols to make our spirits bright. But did you know Assumption has a connection to one of the most famous carols of all time? History of ‘Silent Night’ On Christmas Eve, 1818 in Oberndorf, Austria, Franz Xaver Gruber discovered his organ to be […]
Kansas FFA holds Operation Secret Santa
KANSAS, Ill. (WCIA) — Operation Secret Santa happened on Friday for the Kansas School District. The Kansas FFA Chapter began in October, working with teachers to find out what the kids are asking Santa for this year. FFA members then begin helping out Santa, as his local elves. After going out to buy all the […]
Google’s surprising top searches for Central Illinois in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be. Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the […]
Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted car theft in Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for assistance from the public in solving an attempted theft that resulted in criminal damage. Officials said that during the overnight hours of Nov. 21, someone tried to steal two classic cars from Two Lane Motors in Mahomet. Though the suspect(s) were not successful in […]
Mansfield hosts first Christmas tree lighting
MANFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Village of Mansfield had its first Christmas tree lighting on Sunday. Despite the cold temperatures, neighbors stood in line to see it light up while a group of people sang carols during the lighting. For Heather Hendren, the Christmas tree symbolizes a legacy in her family. “I just love Christmas […]
Transitions Care teaming up with Evergreen Place Assisted Living
At Evergreen Place we educate seniors and their decision makers on next steps when living at home alone is not safe. Assisted living is a great option that allows our residents to keep their independence, but be in a safe environment with nursing care on site 24 hours a day.
Monticello Middle School gives back with cereal box challenge
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Monticello Middle School got the chance to give back by participating in a cereal box challenge. Students gathered different cereal boxes to stack and knock down in a domino effect. Sixth grade teacher Cindy Heiniger got the idea from another school. “This was one of...
Urbana girl’s basketball team host gift-wrapping fundraiser
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana High School girl’s basketball team is taking a day away from the court to help the community this holiday season. The team hosted a gift-wrapping fundraiser at the school today. Anyone who showed up was asked to bring a donation, and the players wrapped and decorated the gifts. Head […]
Danville’s Wreaths Across America celebration honors veterans and Senator Scott Bennett
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Saturday is Wreaths Across America Day, and people across the country purchased wreaths to sponsor veterans in 3,400 locations across all 50 states. “It’s just so vitally important to remember both those that have passed as well as their families,” Brian Stultz, a U.S. Navy veteran, said. He always makes an […]
Man accused of arson, burglary in connection to Champaign crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We are learning new information all in connection to a Wednesday morning crime spree in Champaign. We now know Tyler Faulkner, a 33-year-old, is connected to it. It involves his home, his father’s restaurant and more. The first crime scene was jarring with police in front of the Original Pancake House […]
Fire department, Red Cross see increase in fires in Illinois
The National Fire Protection District says the top leading causes of fires are heating, electrical and cooking, which is why Andy Stewart with the Urbana Fire Department wants to remind people how to prevent fires from happening.
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
New initiative turns U of I food into fertilizer
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new University of Illinois initiative is turning food from its dining halls into energy. University Housing is partnering with the Sanitation Protection District to take nearly 20,000 pounds of leftover food scraps every week. The food is then turned into fertilizer and other energy sources. U of I spokesperson Chris […]
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Searching for Consistency
WCIA — In episode 165 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 68-47 win over Alabama A&M. They go over what went right, what was very wrong to begin the second half, and why Illinois still wasn’t happy after a 21-point win. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Searching-for-Consistency-e1sdisr
Illini defensive lineman Johnny Newton ready to play back home
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — We’re a few weeks away from the ReliaQuest Bowl where Illinois football will take on Mississippi State in Tampa, Florida. For defensive lineman Johnny Newton, playing in the bowl game wasn’t a question. While it’s up in the air if the lineman will go to the NFL or return to Illinois next […]
From player to coordinator, Henry to take another step under Bielema
WCIA — In the midst of saying goodbye to two of the stalwarts of the Illini defense on Saturday, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema confirmed defensive backs coach Aaron Henry is being promoted to defensive coordinator. Henry played for Bielema at Wisconsin, and was a graduate assistant for two years on his staff at Arkansas. […]
