FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Industrial buildings to replace Big Surf Water Park land in Tempe
PHOENIX — The land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe will be turned into industrial buildings, the city announced. The land located near McClintock Road just north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be split into three different lots, with one-story buildings on each lot.
Arizona DPS troopers find body on Loop 101 Agua Fria at Peoria Avenue
PHOENIX – State troopers are investigating what led to a body lying near a freeway exit ramp in the West Valley early Monday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s investigation closed the southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. Vehicular Crimes Unit staff was working...
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
Northbound Interstate 17 closed at Union Hills Drive in Phoenix for a crash
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Union Hills Drive are closed for a crash that occurred early Saturday morning, officials said. The closure occurred just after 6 a.m. and there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The...
Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice
PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
East Valley educator is latest to win Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — An East Valley school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for November, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Heather Staudohar is a sixth grade math teacher in the Kyrene School District and has been...
Billy Idol, Megadeth among Arizona Bike Week headliners in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Rocker Billy Idol and metal veterans Megadeth are among the headline acts lined up for the RockYard Concert Series at Scottsdale’s Arizona Bike Week 2023. The five-day motorcycle rally is set for March 29-April 2 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The four-night concert series kicks off March...
Phoenix police looking for suspect of fatal shooting during private vehicle sale
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a private vehicle sale on Friday night, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix just before 9:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Shooting at Chandler Amazon facility may have been motivated by jealousy
PHOENIX — The man who opened fire outside an Amazon facility in Chandler earlier this week may have been acting out of jealousy, authorities said Friday. The suspect, Jacob Murphy, died during Wednesday’s incident in a parking lot near McQueen and Queen Creek roads. Murphy didn’t know the...
Transgender woman left dead after shooting in stopped vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in a stopped vehicle that left a transgender woman dead and a man seriously injured in south Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to an incident in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived,...
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for an 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix, authorities said. Mary Favela stands 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Favela was last seen near 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road driving a maroon 2012...
Son, infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
Police investigating fatal shooting that left mother and son dead in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An investigation is ongoing as a mother and son were pronounced dead after a shooting in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment early Wednesday near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane when they found 17-year-old Gunther Saline with a gunshot wound.
Silver Alert canceled after missing 86-year-old woman found safe
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday after a missing 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix was found safe, authorities said. Mary Favela stands 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Favela was last seen near 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road driving...
