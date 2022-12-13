ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Industrial buildings to replace Big Surf Water Park land in Tempe

PHOENIX — The land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe will be turned into industrial buildings, the city announced. The land located near McClintock Road just north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be split into three different lots, with one-story buildings on each lot.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona DPS troopers find body on Loop 101 Agua Fria at Peoria Avenue

PHOENIX – State troopers are investigating what led to a body lying near a freeway exit ramp in the West Valley early Monday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s investigation closed the southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. Vehicular Crimes Unit staff was working...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice

PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Billy Idol, Megadeth among Arizona Bike Week headliners in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Rocker Billy Idol and metal veterans Megadeth are among the headline acts lined up for the RockYard Concert Series at Scottsdale’s Arizona Bike Week 2023. The five-day motorcycle rally is set for March 29-April 2 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The four-night concert series kicks off March...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Transgender woman left dead after shooting in stopped vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in a stopped vehicle that left a transgender woman dead and a man seriously injured in south Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to an incident in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for an 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix, authorities said. Mary Favela stands 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Favela was last seen near 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road driving a maroon 2012...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing 86-year-old woman found safe

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday after a missing 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix was found safe, authorities said. Mary Favela stands 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Favela was last seen near 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road driving...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy