Delaware State

Coast Guard, maritime partners locate overdue sailing vessel Atrevida II

By U.S. Coast Guard
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the sailing vessel Atrevida II, approximately 214 miles east of Delaware.

Found were Kevin Hyde, a 65-year-old male, and Joe Ditomasso, a 76-year-old male. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, 2022, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.

The Atrevida II was found to be without fuel and power, rendering their radios and navigation equipment inoperable. Hyde and Ditomasso gained the attention of the Silver Muna crew by waiving their arms and a flag.

Hyde, Ditomasso, and a pet dog were brought aboard Silver Muna at 4:18 p.m. They were evaluated by the vessel’s medical staff with no immediate concerns. Hyde and Ditomasso will remain aboard Silver Muna as it proceeds to its next port of call in New York, New York where they will be transferred to a Coast Guard vessel for further evaluation and reunification with their family and friends.

On Sunday, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center were notified of Hyde and Ditomasso being overdue. The Coast Guard began urgent marine information broadcasts and direct communication with commercial vessels in the area in an attempt to locate them. The Coast Guard launched multiple aircraft and cutters to search for the Atrevida II. Additionally, vessels from the U.S. Navy’s Second Fleet and commercial and recreational vessel traffic within in the search area contributed to the effort.

Coast Guard, Navy, and maritime partners searched a combined 21,164 square miles of water, spanning from northern Florida to the waters east of New Jersey.

“This is an excellent example of the maritime community’s combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea,” said Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, spokesperson for Coast Guard Atlantic Area. “We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. Ditomasso with their family and friends. We also want to highlight the importance of proper safety equipment and preparedness when going to sea. Having an emergency position indicating radio beacon, or ‘EPIRB’, allows mariners to immediately make contact with first responders in an emergency.”

Search and Rescue assets involved in this effort included:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crew
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew
  • USCGC Oak (WLB 211), homeported in Newport, Rhode Island
  • USCGC Richard Snyder (WPC 1121), homeported in Atlantic City, North Carolina
  • USS San Jacinto (CG 56), homeported in Norfolk, Virginia
  • Multiple commercial and recreational vessels along the U.S. eastern seaboard
