This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Tom Brady loses cool over report about altering Buccaneers’ game plan
The pressure may be getting to Tom Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback nearly lost his cool on Thursday when asked about a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, which claims the seven-time Super Bowl winner changes the team’s offensive gameplan without informing head coach Todd Bowles or offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. According to the Chronicle, on the night before each game, Brady holds a separate meeting with the Buccaneers’ skill players to go over the gameplan, and makes tweaks to assignments and formations before handing off a revised blueprint to the coaching staff — which is left in the dark until gameday....
Tennessee Titans place Dontrell Hilliard on IR, activate Lonnie Johnson among roster moves
The Tennessee Titans placed running back Dontrell Hilliard and receiver CJ Board on injured reserve and signed three players to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. Running back Julius Chestnut, offensive lineman Jordan Roos and defensive back Davontae Harris were signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday from the practice squad. ...
Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski surprises veteran with truck
TAMPA, Fla. — Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski teamed up with USAA to give a truck to a Tampa area Army veteran on Tuesday. Gronkowski handed over the keys to Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Jonny Flores, according to a news release. The giveaway was part of...
Vikings have disastrous start vs. Colts, losing 17-0 in first quarter
Coming out of a disappointing 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings had hoped to come out with a bang and set the tone. Unfortunately, the Colts have taken it to them to start the game. They got a 49-yard kick return to start the game by Dallis...
Jonathan Taylor Out After Early Ankle Injury vs. Vikings
He exited the game after just one reception early on.
Showdown at The Bank: Jaguars game against Dallas sold out, with the playoffs on the line
Sunday's game between the Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field has all the elements for a meaningful late-season NFL game. And from the Jaguars' standpoint, who would have thought that was possible, one year after Urban Meyer was fired? ...
Rob Gronkowski Offers Certain Advice to Fix Buccaneers' Offense
Speaking with the future Hall of Famer about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' struggles this season, he's pointing to one of the offensive playmakers to make things right.
Former Panthers first-round pick embracing latest call up. And Tkachuk returns to lineup
Grigori Denisenko was running on very little sleep on Tuesday. It’s understandable why. The 22-year-old forward got word that he would be flying from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Sunrise to join the Florida Panthers, the latest reinforcement called up from the team’s minor-league affiliate to join a Panthers team whose forward depth has been tested quite a bit over the past two weeks.
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays
St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
