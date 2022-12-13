ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Tom Brady loses cool over report about altering Buccaneers’ game plan

The pressure may be getting to Tom Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback nearly lost his cool on Thursday when asked about a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, which claims the seven-time Super Bowl winner changes the team’s offensive gameplan without informing head coach Todd Bowles or offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. According to the Chronicle, on the night before each game, Brady holds a separate meeting with the Buccaneers’ skill players to go over the gameplan, and makes tweaks to assignments and formations before handing off a revised blueprint to the coaching staff — which is left in the dark until gameday....
Former Panthers first-round pick embracing latest call up. And Tkachuk returns to lineup

Grigori Denisenko was running on very little sleep on Tuesday. It’s understandable why. The 22-year-old forward got word that he would be flying from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Sunrise to join the Florida Panthers, the latest reinforcement called up from the team’s minor-league affiliate to join a Panthers team whose forward depth has been tested quite a bit over the past two weeks.
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays

St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
