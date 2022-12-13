ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mylan Park to host major diving championships through Sunday

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joJY7_0jhVA1Qk00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – One event from Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 18 looks to make a splash in the Monongalia County community. Over that span, The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is hosting the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships .

“The USA Diving Winter National Championships is one of our top events that we have every year,” USA Diving Communications Director Jen Lowery said.

Around 150 participants, which include recent Olympians and World Champions, are set to launch off of the diving board for the event. Some of the nation’s top divers traveled as far west as Stanford and as far south as Florida State in hopes of winning a national championship in either individual or synchronized events.

Will the winter weather storm out west affect West Virginia?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Z3Gg_0jhVA1Qk00
Diver launches from diving board (WBOY – Image)

“There’s some Olympians here that you may have seen in Tokyo,” Lowery said. “There are a lot of great divers here.”

Members of USA Diving hope that the event helps grow the sport within the area .

“We’re excited for Morgantown to experience a sport like this; this is our biggest event we’ve had in Morgantown,” Lowery said. “I’m just thrilled to be here and give Morgantown an opportunity to see this for the first time—hoping to get some new fans out here and maybe inspire some young divers to take up the sport.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8EKA_0jhVA1Qk00
USA Diving Winter National Championships (WBOY – Image)
Medicine shortage affecting West Virginia pharmacies

For those that may be unfamiliar with diving or this event, there are 10 events total at the competition where divers will be leaping from different heights ranging from 1m, 3m and 10m.

If you’re interested in attending, tickets can be bought here . Currently, all West Virginia residents will receive one free youth ticket or all session tickets per one paying adult.

A schedule of the events can be found here .

Some officials in the area are hoping for a good showing at the championships because they believe the event will serve as an audition for the area to potentially host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving.

“The community has really embraced us,” Lowery said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Bell’s double-double powers WVU over Buffalo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s the holiday season in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers (9-2) weren’t in much of a sharing mood as they dominated Buffalo (5-6) 96-78 at the WVU Coliseum. A forceful Jimmy Bell Jr. and a red-hot Erik Stevenson led the Mountaineer offense to its highest point total of the season. WVU’s 96 points […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Little General Holiday Classic returns to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – As holiday time nears, high school basketball teams are looking to take advantage of the season to find ways to test themselves against the best the state has to offer. Both Morgantown’s boys’ and girls’ teams, as well as the University boys, will get a chance to do just that this […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mohigans not satisfied after flying start to the season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The first week of the high school boys’ basketball season came to an end of over the weekend and saw the season debut of the top-ranked, defending Class AAAA state champion Morgantown Mohigans. Morgantown came roaring out of the gate at the BFS Tip-Off Classic, taking down Washington on Friday, 97-22, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Sofia Wassick

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Morgantown girls’ basketball team is off to a hot start in its first season under new head coach Doug Goodwin and a big part of that is the result of the Mohigans’ coach on the floor. Junior point guard Sofia Wassick makes a major impact on both ends of the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport Cemetery holds 10th Annual Luminary Night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – For 10 years now, the Bridgeport Cemetery has been home to one of the largest luminary displays in north central West Virginia. The 10th Annual Luminary Night uses 1,600 luminaries, lighting up the road as you travel throughout the entire cemetery. This annual event gets the public into the Christmas spirit, […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy