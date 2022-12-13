Mylan Park to host major diving championships through Sunday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – One event from Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 18 looks to make a splash in the Monongalia County community. Over that span, The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is hosting the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships .

“The USA Diving Winter National Championships is one of our top events that we have every year,” USA Diving Communications Director Jen Lowery said.

Around 150 participants, which include recent Olympians and World Champions, are set to launch off of the diving board for the event. Some of the nation’s top divers traveled as far west as Stanford and as far south as Florida State in hopes of winning a national championship in either individual or synchronized events.

Diver launches from diving board (WBOY – Image)

“There’s some Olympians here that you may have seen in Tokyo,” Lowery said. “There are a lot of great divers here.”

Members of USA Diving hope that the event helps grow the sport within the area .

“We’re excited for Morgantown to experience a sport like this; this is our biggest event we’ve had in Morgantown,” Lowery said. “I’m just thrilled to be here and give Morgantown an opportunity to see this for the first time—hoping to get some new fans out here and maybe inspire some young divers to take up the sport.”

USA Diving Winter National Championships (WBOY – Image)

For those that may be unfamiliar with diving or this event, there are 10 events total at the competition where divers will be leaping from different heights ranging from 1m, 3m and 10m.

If you’re interested in attending, tickets can be bought here . Currently, all West Virginia residents will receive one free youth ticket or all session tickets per one paying adult.

A schedule of the events can be found here .

Some officials in the area are hoping for a good showing at the championships because they believe the event will serve as an audition for the area to potentially host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving.

“The community has really embraced us,” Lowery said.

