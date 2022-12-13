Abe Mac Band spreads holiday cheer at Socorro ISD schools

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Abe Mac, a Texas country artist, is spreading some holiday cheer with a concert series for elementary schools around the Borderland.

Abiel Macias, also known as Abe Mac, is a Socorro High School graduate and a former UTEP football player.

Abe Mac Music, along with the help of Casa Auto Group and Speaking Rock Entertainment, will host “Spread the Holiday Cheer”, a concert series, at several Socorro ISD schools starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 through Thursday, Dec. 15.

Abe Mac will also feature story-time literature as part of the performance as he showcases his first children’s Holiday book titled, “Christmas Snow”.

“This is my 5th annual Christmas Concert and every year we aim for involving the

community more and more,” Abe Mac said. Abe Mac will also be headlining his Honkytonk Christmas Concert at Ricky D’s on Saturday, Dec. 17 with Nashville recording artists Sterling Drake and George Navarro.

A portion of tickets sales will also benefit the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Wednesday Dec. 14

(8:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.)

Robert R. Rojas Elementary

500 Bauman Rd, Socorro Tx 79927

(12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Escontrias Elementary

205 Buford Rd, Socorro Tx 79927

(2:00 p.m.-2:45 p.m.)

Hueco Elementary

300 Old Hueco Tank Rd, Socorro TX 79927

