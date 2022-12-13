After losing power, pilot crash lands in Belle Glade sugarcane field

BELLE GLADE — The pilot of a small airplane was found walking through a field of sugarcane in Belle Glade on Tuesday afternoon after she crash-landed the plane.

Steve Wilson, the mayor of Belle Glade, said the pilot lost power and was forced to land on the Stein Sugar Farm, a privately owned property about two miles southeast of the Belle Glade Airport. First responders arrived at the crash site at about 2:40 p.m. and were still on the scene as of 5 p.m. to check for fuel leaks, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the sole occupant of the plane. First responders guided her on foot through the field to a nearby rescue unit, then drove her to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries remains unclear.

The owners of Stein Sugar Farm could not immediately be reached for comment.