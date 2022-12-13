ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles Louisville lawsuits over shooting

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Dx8n_0jhV9usU00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday.

The city agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Kenneth Walker in federal and state court, one of his attorneys, Steve Romines, said in a statement. He added that Taylor's death "will haunt Kenny for the rest of his life."

"He will live with the effects of being put in harm's way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor," Romines said.

Walker and Taylor were settled in bed for the night when they were roused by banging on her apartment door around midnight on March 13, 2020. Police were outside with a drug warrant, and they used a battering ram to knock down the door. Walker fired a single shot from a handgun, striking Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers then opened fire, killing Taylor.

The case highlighted the issue of "no-knock" warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and led to a reexamination of the practice.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but charges against him were eventually dropped as protests and news media attention on the Taylor case intensified in the spring of 2020.

Walker told investigators he didn't know police were at the door, and he thought an intruder was trying to break in.

Earlier this year, U.S. Justice Department prosecutors charged three Louisville officers with a conspiracy to falsify the Taylor warrant. One of the now-former officers, Kelly Goodlett, has pleaded guilty and admitted to helping create a false link between Taylor and a wanted drug dealer.

Walker wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Post in August that a police officer had "finally taken some responsibility for the death of my girlfriend."

"Knowing all the problems that this failed raid would create, the Louisville police tried to use me as a scapegoat to deflect blame," he wrote. "It almost worked."

Two other former officers involved in the warrant, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, are scheduled to go on trial in federal court next year.

The city of Louisville paid a $12 million settlement to Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, in September 2020.

Walker's attorneys said Monday that part of the settlement he received would be used to set up a scholarship fund for law school students interested in practicing civil rights law. Another portion will be contributed to the Center for Innovations in Community Safety, a police and community reform Center at Georgetown Law School.

Comments / 46

Jahmes
5d ago

I'm happy for him but the city should've given him much more than 2million. After all, the lied and deceive and falsified warrant paperwork. Not to mention, a precious innocent Life was taken away for absolutely no reason at all. 🤬😡😠

Reply(4)
18
Joyce Stanley-Harris
5d ago

Remember this System we live in.... Innocent Until Proven Guilty 🤔. The victims are always guilty. Is this a democracy? Is this fair? Never has been, especially for people of color! A bible verse..."No Weapon Formed Upon Me Shall Prosper". 🕊️🙏❤️💜.

Reply(1)
5
Gat3sill
5d ago

Still not enough for the price of a love one but will just ezz the pain that will be their forever

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man charged with assaulting juvenile near a bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with assaulting a boy Wednesday afternoon near a west Louisville school bus stop. Sherman E. Price, 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with the assault that happened at 44th and Main streets. Along with assault, Price is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and second-degree strangulation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There was a twist to the annual Shop With a Cop event by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County FOP because the officers had to stop shopping and make arrests. Approximately 50 officers, most of whom were in uniform, were taking part...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder. In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan. 30, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Certificate of Death told a story. ”It was heroin, fentanyl, other mixed drugs,” Theresa Overby said. It didn’t tell the whole story. ”Getting arrested, getting released, getting arrested, getting released,” Overby said. “She was never in for more than a couple days at a time.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy