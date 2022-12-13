Razorbacks’ Drew Sanders Sets Milestones in Only Season

The Hogs' linebacker exceeded hopes for transfer, but shows gap in talent.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders got another All-American award Tuesday.

By now that's getting to be a daily occurrence and nobody can question a single thing about it. He's earned every honor he gets.

The stats are one thing. They were really interesting with 13.5 tackles for loss, but what he did was frequently disrupt opponents' quarterbacks.

In this day and age, that's huge. The 9.5 sacks are just part of it. He also broke up five passes and hurried the quarterback six more. He also had an interception.

Add it all up and Sanders created 21.5 problems on pass plays.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders leaps to snag an interception in a 42-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Nobody else came close to that for the Razorbacks.

Sanders delivered everything hoped for when he chose the Hogs after deciding to leave Alabama where he played some, but wasn't a regular starter.

It is a glaring example of the Hogs' recruiting, whether anybody wants to admit it or not. Getting Sanders certainly wasn't a mistake.

The fact a back-up linebacker for the Crimson Tide can come to the Hogs and become the first consensus All-American at that position since Ronnie Caveness in 1964 shows just how big of a talent gap Sam Pittman is trying to overcome in landing players.

At this point for the program, it's passed the trend stage and is now pretty much a fact.

Arkansas has not now, nor really never has been able to haul in the number of highly-rated recruits to consistently play at the level of being one of the top teams in the game every season.

The Hogs' success has come from a bunch of over-achieving players combined with great coaching. That was the case before and during Frank Broyles' time and has never changed.

That great coaching is not just calling the right pass or run. It's a delicate mix of developing a lot of players and getting them motivated to play better than they ever thought they could perform.

All of that is personified in Sanders.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders grabs LSU quarterback Jayden Danels Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS)

From the moment he hit the field back in spring practice, every person who interviewed him talked about how he practiced at a different pace and level than they had seen and that carried right over into games.

Now Pittman and his staff have a model to use that actually was a Hog.

They just have to get more players up to that level.

