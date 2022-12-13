Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Related
WFAA
Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas. Now is the time prepare
DALLAS — Scattered rain will linger mainly across eastern and southeastern North Texas. None of this will be severe. The farther west/northwest you are in North Texas, the less likely it is for you to see rain. The farther east/southeast you are in North Texas, the more likely it is you see rain. Cooler temps will be along the I-35 corridor counties and east while 50s can be found west of DFW.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
dallasexpress.com
Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection
Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
cbs19.tv
Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
2 unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions sold in Plano, Prairie View set to expire in January
If you were buying Mega Millions tickets in Texas back in July, you may want to find them as soon as possible in order to claim some big prize money.
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
DFWChild
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
A local, award-winning free monthly parenting magazine that addresses the concerns and needs of families, with a special focus on children from prenatal through adolescence. The magazine offers a well-informed, local and relevant perspective on issues affecting families and serves as both a strong voice in the community and a staunch advocate for children. At FortWorthChild, we inform, educate, entertain, inspire and provide a provocative forum among parents, the community and professionals who work with children.https://dfwchild.com/
Comments / 0