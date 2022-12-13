Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
80-year-old Village of Fenney resident escapes prosecution on DUI charge
An 80-year-old Village of Fenney resident has pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge allowing him to escape prosecution on a more serious charge of driving under the influence. Richard Seely, 80, entered the plea this past week in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for...
villages-news.com
Speeding driver on Morse Boulevard sentenced to jail time on DUI charge
A speeding driver nabbed this summer on Morse Boulevard has been sentenced to jail time on a drunk driving charge. Steven David Rega, 59, of Ocala, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for two days already served. In addition, he will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.
villages-news.com
Speeding driver from Nicaragua arrested by Wildwood police
A speeding driver from Nicaragua was arrested by Wildwood police for driving without a license. Danny Aguinaga Cisnero, 28, of Oxford, was driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Impala at 5:30 a.m. Thursday northbound on Main Street at Cleveland Avenue when he was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in a posted 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
villages-news.com
Villager who hit bicyclists with Mercedes due to face judge in court
A Villager who was at the wheel of a Mercedes when she allegedly hit husband-and-wife bicyclists on Morse Boulevard in 2020 is due to face a judge this week in Sumter County Court. Marilyn Hamilton, 91, of the Village of Gilchrist is due at 1 p.m. Tuesday to appear before...
villages-news.com
Village of Summerhill man to lose license after DUI arrest in crash
A Village of Summerhill man will lose his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest after a crash earlier this year. Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, pleaded guilty last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after alleged altercation that began over cats
A Summerfield man has been arrested after an alleged altercation that began over cats. Donald Gene Salley Jr., 32, and a woman arrived home from work about about 5 p.m. Wednesday and he began consuming alcohol, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He became “belligerent” toward the woman and they began arguing over her cats. Salley left the residence in his truck.
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South woman arrested following 911 call after slapping man
A Spruce Creek South woman was arrested following a 911 call after admitting she slapped a man friend. Victoria Mensura Mahmuljin Gourde, 56, called 911 on Wednesday and reported that she had been attacked by her man friend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Yugoslavian native who stands a towering 5 feet 11 inches tall, said her man friend had “insulted” her, prompting her to slap him. He grabbed Gourde’s shirt and pushed her away from him.
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
villages-news.com
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
villages-news.com
FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466
The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue...
villages-news.com
Sumter County deputies investigating 15-year-old’s death as homicide
A 15-year-old who had been reported as missing has been found dead. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday night that the death of Jontae Haywood is being investigated as a homicide. The former student at Sumter Prep Academy in Wildwood had been reported as missing earlier in...
villages-news.com
Trumper arrested in voter fraud case wants criminal history erased
A Villager who supported Donald Trump and was arrested in 2021 on a charge she voted twice in the 2020 election wants her criminal history expunged. Joan Marie Halstead, 73, of the Village of Palo Alto, was arrested Nov. 29, 2021 on a charge of voter fraud. Halstead was accused...
villages-news.com
Althra N. Quinones
Althra N. Quinones, age 72, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on December 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. Althra was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico. Her family relocated to Hells Kitchen, New York in 1958. The family moved to Aberdeen, NJ in 1988 and just recently moved to the Villages in June 2022. She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Fernando Quinones.
villages-news.com
UF Health needs to address ER problems at The Villages hospital
While I never had a “personal” experience at the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital, I have heard first hand about similar incidents. One Villages friend actually ended up taking her family member to Ocala for treatment. This is a serious problem which UF Health needs to fix.
villages-news.com
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages
I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
villages-news.com
Lois Emily Zakolski
Lois Emily Zakolski, 91, transitioned peacefully into Gods arms on December 2nd with Anthony, her husband of 69 years and her daughter Debra by her side. Lois was a resident of Watercrest, Spanish Springs in The Villages, Fl and formerly of Somerset New Jersey. Lois was born on November 19,...
villages-news.com
Colleen Duffy Coleman
Colleen Duffy Coleman, 75, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Liverpool, NY, died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. Born July 3, 1947, in Utica, NY, she is predeceased by her parents, Don and Ellen (Duff) Coleman of Utica, NY and her beloved dogs Zoey and Max.
villages-news.com
Edward Wayne Charleston
Husband, Father, Grand Father, Great Grandfather and Air Force Veteran, Edward Wayne Charleston, CMSGT RET passed away after an illness on Friday, December 9, 2022. At 82, he is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Joanne Charleston, both of The Villages. He also leaves a family that includes his daughter Suzanne Charleston of Great Falls, Virginia, and his son David Charleston of Wakefield, Kansas.
