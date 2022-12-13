ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

MSU makes strides with biggest renovation project yet

By Kyara Brown
KX News
 5 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Minot State University is making yet another stride in advancing its campus and its students overall learning experience with renovations at Hartnett Hall.

“I think the students will be really excited about the new ‘digs’ as they say,” said Brent Winiger, the vice president of Administration and Finance for Minot State University.

Financially speaking, it’s the biggest project the university has ever taken on. Plus, the building is 50 years old and lies in a high-traffic area for around eight programs.

The $25 million plans include a new auditorium, a complete reconstruction of the ventilation system, and a more modern layout.

The University received ARPA dollars to complete the project in hopes of giving students a better way to learn.

“They’ll have much better learning spaces, it will be a much more welcoming environment for everyone. And it’s going to mean a lot of visitors, we’re going to have some good welcoming spaces. The music department will have a little more involvement with that building than they have had. And I think all the faculty will be thrilled working there too,” said Winiger.

The renovated building will also be home to the University’s new E-Sports program.

Officials say the building will be completely functional in the Spring of 2024.

KX News

KX News

